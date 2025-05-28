Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United's disastrous domestic campaign may have come to an end, but Ruben Amorim's team fell to yet another damaging defeat on Wednesday to the ASEAN All-Stars in a postseason friendly in Kuala Lumpur.

Amorim's side flew out to Malaysia following their final Premier League match of the season -- a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford -- on Sunday.

The United boss named a much-changed team for the exhibition match but André Onana, Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte and Rasmus Højlund were among the players named in his starting XI.

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were introduced at half-time.

Maung Maung Lwin's second-half strike ensured that United's wait to register their first consecutive victories since March goes on.

United will play one more game before the squad go their separate ways for the summer. Amorim's side will travel to face Hong Kong's national team on Friday.