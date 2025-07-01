Gab Marcotti points out the areas of Barcelona's squad that need strengthening before they spend big on Nico Williams. (2:19)

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has joined Monaco on a season-long loan ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Spanish club has confirmed.

The LaLiga side also announced that Fati, 22, has extended his Barça contract until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Sources have told ESPN that Fati was attracted by the idea of playing in France and competing in the Champions League as he aims to kickstart his career after playing very little football for Barça over the last 12 months.

Ansu Fati has moved to Ligue 1 in search of regular first-team football. AS Monaco

He made 11 appearances in all competitions under Hansi Flick, although just three of them were starts and he only clocked 297 minutes in total.

After bursting on to the scene as a 16-year-old in 2019, Fati saw his progress hit by a series of injuries over the following years.

He joined Brighton on loan in 2023, scoring four times in 27 outings for the Premier League side, before returning to Barça last summer.

In total, he has netted 29 goals for the Catalan club in 123 outings and remains the youngest scorer ever in the Champions League at 17 years and 40 days old, 28 days younger than teammate Lamine Yamal.

He has also been capped 10 times by Spain, scoring two goals, but has not featured for his country since 2023.