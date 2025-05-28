Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF have expressed interest in signing América winger Brian Rodríguez ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, sources told ESPN.

FIFA authorized a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10 for teams participating in the Club World Cup to strengthen rosters before kicking off the tournament on June 14. MLS teams, however, must still abide by league rules in terms of salary cap and roster regulations.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano previously expressed a desire to bring in wingers ahead of the international tournament, before admitting any signing would be complicated.

"I already gave the club the list of what I think the team needs," said Mascherano on Tuesday. "Beyond that, it's not up to me. But I see reinforcements as complicated. Today is May 27, there are restrictions to come play in the United States. Beyond just the transfer, there is the bureaucracy of the paperwork and visas."

The coach went on to confess that the team lacks depth, leading him to prohibit David Ruiz and Fafa Picault to join their respective national teams for the Gold Cup in order to feature with Inter Miami in the Club World Cup.

Rodríguez would give Mascherano additional offensive options, given the player's strength on the attack. He recorded four goals and three assists in 13 games throughout the Liga MX Clausura tournament, despite suffering a left abductor injury.

The Uruguay international failed to feature in the first leg of Club América's Liga MX final against Toluca, returning for the final minutes of the second game as his team fell 2-0 on aggregate.

Should Rodríguez join the Herons, he would arrive with MLS experience after playing for LAFC. He featured for the Western Conference club from 2019 to 2021, taking part in the team's Supporters' Shield-winning season.