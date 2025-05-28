Open Extended Reactions

WROCLAW, Poland -- Enzo Maresca said he believes Chelsea's Conference League success could be a "starting point" for further glory after ending the club's four-year wait for silverware.

The Blues recovered from Abde Ezzalzouli's ninth-minute opener to beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wednesday's final in Wroclaw as Enzo Fernández, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moisés Caicedo all found the net.

Cole Palmer turned the game with two brilliant assists for Fernández and then Jackson, helping deliver the first trophy of the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era following their takeover, which was completed in May 2022.

The triumph comes just four days after securing fourth place in the Premier League and a return to Champions League football.

"Hopefully it can be a starting point," said Maresca. "To build a winning mentality, you need to win games, you need to win competitions and for sure the trophy we won tonight is going to make us better.

"But also I am very proud of the path and the journey we had in the Premier League, for me is it the most difficult competition in the world. You have to be consistent for 38 games and these players they showed it.

"For sure, we improve a lot since we start. We also start to win games in an ugly way. It is something with a young squad that you can struggle to do."

Chelsea ended a four-year wait for silverware with victory in the Conference League final. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea's win means they become the first side to win all four competitions in UEFA's history.

Aside from the 1971 and 1998 titles in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup, Chelsea's other European silverware -- the Champions League in 2012 and 2021 and the Europa League in 2013 and 2019 -- came in the trophy-laden tenure of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Palmer was the catalyst as he became the first man with two or more assists in a UEFA club competition final since Marcelo in the 2018 Champions League final with Real Madrid.

"We picked up the intensity and put in a good performance in the second half," Palmer told reporters. "I was sick of getting the ball and just going backwards and sideways.

"The first one [goal] there was a bit of space and I saw Enzo running. Second one, same again. I feel like we showed good character again to make the comeback."

His contribution is certainly appreciated by teammates.

"If you saw what he did today it was crazy. Two [assists for] goals that completely changed the game. That's what he does," Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo said.

Palmer's only goal since mid-January was a late spot-kick against Liverpool but Maresca hailed his decisive impact on Wednesday.

"The bad run he had this season is going to make him a better player, no doubt, Maresca said. "In the last third, he can decide games with a goal or an assist. And the two assists were very nice."

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.