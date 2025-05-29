Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool join race for €100m Ekitike

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Tijjani Reijnders looks set to be a key cog in Manchester City's rebuild. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Zubimendi set for medical before Arsenal transfer

- Sources: Inter Miami eye move for América's Rodríguez

- Source: Liverpool grant permission for Heitinga to speak to Ajax

The race to sign Hugo Ekitike has begun, with Liverpool and Chelsea set to fight for his signature. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are set to compete for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Reds manager Arne Slot is reportedly "keen" on the 22-year-old who directly contributed to 33 goals in 47 matches across all competitions this season. Liverpool will still face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign the France youth international, with Frankfurt expected to stand firm with their valuation of €100 million before agreeing to a deal.

- Talks are ongoing between Manchester City and AC Milan regarding a deal for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old Netherlands international is reportedly "excited" at the prospect of joining manager Pep Guardiola's side, with negotiations progressing well after the Citizens proposed a "large offer." Reijnders scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 37 Serie A matches last season, while the outlet reports that City also remain interested in Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White.

- Arsenal are lining up a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, reports the Times. The Gunners are believed to be keen to agree to a pre-contract agreement with the 29-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next month when his contract expires at the Allianz Arena. Previous reports have indicated that Sané would prefer to choose a club in London as his next destination, and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with interest in him.

- Atlético Madrid are ready to test the resolve of Tottenham Hotspur for centre-back Cristian Romero, says Football Insider. The LaLiga club are believed to be "very interested" in acquiring the 27-year-old this summer, with manager Diego Simeone an ardent admirer of him. Romero, who joined Spurs from Atalanta for a fee in the region of £42m in 2021, will enter the final two years of his contract in June.

- Chelsea have won the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to talkSPORT. It is said that the 22-year-old has "given the green light" to the switch to Stamford Bridge, turning down potential moves to Newcastle United, Manchester United and Everton. The Blues won the UEFA Conference League with a 4-1 win over Real Betis on Wednesday, and they will now be expected to activate the £30m relegation release clause in Delap's contract.

- An offer worth £93m will be required to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, reports the Telegraph. Arsenal are reportedly still interested in the 21-year-old amid their search for a new No. 9, but it looks as though his current valuation could see the Gunners prioritise other options after Sesko scored just 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches last season.