Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly has caught the eye of Real Madrid, while Liverpool have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Sources: Delap opts to join Chelsea over Man United sources

- Sources: Zubimendi set for medical before Arsenal transfer

- Sources: Inter Miami eye move for América's Rodríguez

Myles Lewis-Skelly has had a great season. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

- Real Madrid are showing serious interest in signing Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to The Guardian. Lewis-Skelly, 17, has had a breakthrough season and, despite being a midfielder in the academy, made himself first choice at left-back. He also earned himself a senior England call-up. Madrid are aware that his current contract is due to expire in 2026, with talks to extend it reportedly stalling, and the Gunners are under pressure to ensure they don't lose him.

- Liverpool are set to compete for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Reds manager Arne Slot is reportedly "keen" on the 22-year-old who directly contributed to 33 goals in 47 matches across all competitions this season. Liverpool will still face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign the France youth international, with Frankfurt expected to stand firm with their valuation of €100 million before agreeing to a deal.

- Talks are ongoing between Manchester City and AC Milan regarding a deal for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old Netherlands international is reportedly "excited" at the prospect of joining manager Pep Guardiola's side, with negotiations progressing well after the Citizens proposed a "large offer." Reijnders scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 37 Serie A matches last season, while the outlet reports that City also remain interested in Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White.

- Real Madrid are now in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, says AS. Liverpool had been thought to have a free run at the Germany international when Bayern dropped their interested, but now his former boss Xabi Alonso has been unveiled as new manager of Los Blancos, the 22-year-old could opt to move to Madrid. Though his transfer will cost upwards of €100m.

- An offer worth €100m will be required to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, reports the Telegraph. Arsenal are reportedly still interested in the 21-year-old amid their search for a new No. 9, but it looks as though his valuation could see the Gunners prioritise other options after Sesko scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches last season.

- Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer. Read

- Leverkusen have signed Germany U21 international centre-back Tim Oermann from VfL Bochum 1848 and will initially loan him to SK Sturm Graz. Read

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores what type of player Hugo Ekitike is.

Ekitike predominantly prefers to pick up the ball wide on the left before targeting the opposing right-back for a one-vs.-one duel, or to exploit the room between them and the centre-back. Yet his mobility and roaming nature also sees him pick up the ball on the opposite flank and in central areas too. He handles himself well in all attacking phases and is penetrative as a second striker out wide, but with the link-up game of a No. 9 striker centrally. One of the strongest features of his game is his high-intensity, pacy, determined running. His ability to fend off tacklers is impressive and generally results in the drawing of fouls, while his capacity to create goal-scoring opportunities single-handedly is priceless and makes him efficient against low blocks too. He has smart reading of attacking patterns and is a high-volume finisher (4.00 shots per 90 minutes), with his goals coming from a varied range of techniques. One minor criticism might be his tendency to be impatient in his execution, opting for a mid-distance shot from an unfavorable position instead of moving on the ball.

- Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, 21, has agreed terms on a move to Liverpool, but his club want a fee of around £40m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atlético Madrid are ready to test the resolve of Tottenham Hotspur to keep hold of centre-back Cristian Romero. The LaLiga club are believed to be "very interested" in acquiring the 27-year-old this summer, with manager Diego Simeone an ardent admirer. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal are lining up a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané. The Gunners are believed to be keen to agree to a pre-contract agreement with the 29-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next month when his contract expires at the Allianz Arena. (Times)

- Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller "isn't among the first options" in Real Madrid's search for a midfielder, but the club are keeping an eye on him. Alonso knows him well from his time in the Bundesliga, and Stiller is represented by the same agents who worked with Toni Kroos. (AS)

- Napoli will sign midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 33, and striker Jonathan David, 25, on free transfers once their contracts at Manchester City and Lille expire. (Corriere dello Sport)

- There's a "chess match" going on between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal over winger Alex Baena. All three parties believe Baena will move to the Metropolitano, but the two clubs still disagree over the fee, with Villarreal hoping to receive a sum close to the player's €55m release clause, and Atletico wanting to pay less. (Marca)

- Newcastle are set to battle Chelsea and Man United by making bids to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. (Telegraph)

- Brentford will let goalkeeper Mark Flekken, 31, join Bayer Leverkusen. (Independent)