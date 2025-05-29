Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano commended his players for coming together and being "united" in a 4-2 win over Montreal at Chase Stadium on Wednesday night despite suffering three injuries in the first half.

Miami defenders Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba left the pitch in the first 45 minutes of the game after picking up muscular injuries, leaving Mascherano to make early tactical changes. Tomás Avilés originally replaced Lujan in the 12th minute, before the player hurt his ankle in a collision and left the game at halftime.

"In the case of Gonzalo and Jordi, it was something muscular, that tomorrow or in these days we see what the scope is," Mascherano said. "In the case of [Aviles], it was the ankle, it became swollen after being stepped on. He could've perhaps continued, but we didn't risk it.

"It is unusual to have to use our windows so fast because of the injuries. This shows that the team is united and they want to get out of this situation. This is the way, everyone pushing to one side. I am not saying that we haven't done that before, but these situations end up strengthening us as a group. So hopefully we can take this as something that strengthens us for the future."

The players return to action on Saturday when hosting the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium, giving little time for Luján and Alba to recover. The team already enters the game with other injuries, as Yannick Bright, David Ruiz, Drake Callender and Baltasar Rodríguez remain available for Mascherano. Bright injured his hamstring in Saturday's match against the Philadelphia Union and his timetable to return is unknown.

Mascherano previously alluded to the roster's lack of depth, revealing he provided a list of positions that need reinforcing ahead of the Club World Cup on June 14.

"I told the club what positions needed reinforcement," Mascherano said. "I told them where the team needs to add depth, especially because we recently sold Robert Taylor, Julian Gressel, and we have a relatively short roster, that's the reality. That is my duty as a coach, then obviously I understand that the club will go out and see what the names are and what the possibilities are according to the budget we have."

Sources told ESPN that Inter Miami has expressed interest in signing Club América winger Brian Rodríguez ahead of the international FIFA competition.