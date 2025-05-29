Julien Laurens explains why Cristiano Ronaldo could join a club on a short-term deal to play at the FIFA Club World Cup. (2:17)

Al Nassr want to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract but face competition for the Portuguese superstar's signature, the club's sporting director Fernando Hierro said on Thursday.

Following Monday's Saudi Pro League's season finale at Al-Fateh, Ronaldo, 40, hinted that it was his last appearance for Al Nassr.

Speaking in a news conference on Thursday, Hierro said: "Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him.

"We are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution."

Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the second straight season. The former Real Madrid forward got a Saudi Pro League-record 35 goals in his first full campaign at Al Nassr last season.

Recent reports have claimed Ronaldo has received a tempting offer from an unnamed Brazilian club, which would grant him the possibility of playing at the upcoming Club World Cup.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo joined the Saudi club in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United.

"Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project," Hierro said. "Cristiano has opened up soccer in this country to the world. It's phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the Saudi Arabian league to the world. It's an extraordinary milestone.

"Since his arrival, top-level players have come here. He opened all the doors. From there, the people at the top are doing an extraordinary job. They're pushing forward. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us."

Despite scoring 99 goals in 105 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has missed out on major trophies, winning only the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since his arrival.

He scored 25 league goals this season but Al Nassr finished a disappointing third and missed out on a spot in next season's prestigious AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo will join Portugal's national team next week for the upcoming UEFA Nations League finals.