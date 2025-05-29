Cole Palmer speaks after Chelsea's 4-1 win against Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final. (0:50)

Real Betis are annoyed by cross-city rivals Sevilla's public praise of Enzo Maresca, who led Chelsea to the UEFA Conference League title with a 4-1 win over Betis in Wednesday's final.

Maresca played four seasons at Sevilla, making over 100 appearances and winning two UEFA Cup titles.

Sevilla, who have won a record seven UEFA Cup/Europa League trophies, wrote on X: "Congratulations to our beloved Enzo Maresca on his first European title as a coach."

Wednesday's game was Betis' first European final in the club's 117-year history.

Asked about Sevilla's message, Betis president Angel Haro highlighted Sevilla's crisis this season.

Unlike Betis, who ended LaLiga in sixth place, Sevilla narrowly avoided the drop, finishing one place and one point above the relegation zone.

"I haven't seen it [the post], but they're now in another war," Haro said after the game.

"We're growing, focusing on doing well next year, and they're in a very different war from ours."

Asked if his club would have done the same, Haro said: "Well, if it were up to me ... Well, never mind, I also congratulate Sevilla on staying in the first division this year."