Bayern Munich strengthened their defense ahead of the Club World Cup by announcing the signing of Germany center back Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Bayern had been pursuing Tah for more than a year after failing to sign him last summer, when he refused to extend his Leverkusen contract beyond the 2024-25 season.

He was Leverkusen's longest-serving outfield player after spending a decade at the club and was a key part of the team that won the Bundesliga and German Cup unbeaten in 2023-24.

How Leverkusen replaces Tah is a key question in the rebuild the club must pursue with new coach Erik ten Hag after Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid.