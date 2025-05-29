Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to Neymar leaving the pitch in tears after his latest injury setback with Santos. (1:53)

Neymar has said he will make a decision regarding his club future after June 12.

The Brazil forward, who rejoined his boyhood club Santos in January on a five-month contract, becomes a free agent on June 30.

Santos are keen for Neymar to continue at the club at least until the 2026 World Cup.

Asked about his future, Neymar, who started in Wednesday's friendly 3-1 defeat to Leipzig, said: "I still don't know. I'm not going to answer any more questions about it. I've already said that I don't know, so that's because I'm still thinking about it. There's no point in asking me again in three days' time, because the answer will be the same. I'll only decide after the 12th [June]."

Brazil's top-flight will pause for a month from June 12 because of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Amid reports that Neymar will extend his contract with Santos, Neymar's father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, said nothing has been decided regarding his son's future, adding that his son has other options.

"On June 30 everyone will know if we are going to continue," he told Globoesporte. "We haven't decided anything, because Neymar's contract expires and enewal has not yet been discussed.

"The renewal depends on several factors. Santos has complete freedom to accept Neymar or not. To say whether it wants to renew his contract or not.

"Now we need to know if Santos has the structure to keep Neymar. It's not up to us... Now, does Neymar have a market? He does."

Asked about his son's recurring muscular injuries that have limited him to just three league games for Santos and delayed his return to the national team, he said: "It was bound to happen. These injuries were expected.

"We knew that the inactivity we had experienced for a while meant that we needed to build up our minutes, get on the field, and push ourselves a little to see how our bodies would react after such a long layoff.

"We are very happy with how he is doing, with his recovery. Today he managed to play 45 minutes. Neymar is strong, we are happy with how things are going."