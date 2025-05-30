Open Extended Reactions

After two riveting semifinal ties, the UEFA Champions League final sees Paris Saint-Germain face Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday night.

PSG are looking to win their first ever Champions League title, while a win would give Inter their fourth. They last won the competition in 2010 -- when Diego Milito's brace took them to a 2-0 win in the final against Bayern Munich at the Bernabéu.

Both PSG and Inter have faced considerable tests so far in the knockout stages. The French champions have beaten Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the last three rounds, while Inter played out one of the great Champions League semifinals, eventually beating Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate. They also got past German champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

PSG won the Coupe de France last week, beating Reims 3-0 in the final. Inter, however, are coming to this final on the back of heartbreak in the Serie A title race, which they lost by one point to Napoli.

This final will be the first competitive meeting between these two sides, but both return to a stage they've graced fairly recently: PSG lost 1-0 in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020, while Inter lost by the same scoreline to Manchester City in 2023.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. E.T., 12.30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Referee: István Kovács

VAR: Johan Higler

Injury news:

Paris Saint-Germain

Presnel Kimpembe, D, foot, OUT for a few weeks

Inter

Piotr Zielinski, M, muscle injury, DOUBT

Yann Bisseck, D, muscle injury, DOUBT

Valentin Carboni, M, knee, OUT, expected back late June

Expected Lineups:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Marquinhos | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes

CM: Joao Neves | CDM: Vitinha | CM: Fabian Ruiz

RW: Desire Doue | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Inter

GK: Yann Sommer

CB: Stefan de Vrij | CB: Francesco Acerbi | CB: Alessandro Bastoni

RWB: Denzel Dumfries | CM: Nicolo Barella | CM: Hakan Calhanoglu | CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan | LWB: Federico Dimarco

CF: Marcus Thuram | CF: Lautaro Martinez

Stats:

This is the first meeting between Inter and PSG in a competitive fixture.

Inter have lost only one of their 14 Champions League matches this season.

This will be PSG's second Champions League final, and Inter's seventh.

PSG have won nine games in their their last 11 in the Champions League.

Ousmane Dembélé has scored 8 UCL goals for PSG this season -- only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013-14) has more in a single season (10).

Latest news and analysis:

- Ranking every team to win league, cup, Champions League treble

With Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France already done and dusted, Paris Saint-Germain have now set their sights on UEFA Champions League glory in their quest to complete what would be a historic European treble.

- PSG treble hopes alive after French Cup final rout of Reims

PSG had little trouble seeing off relegation-battling Reims, with all the goals in the opening half at the Stade de France as PSG strolled to a record-extending 16th French Cup win.

- Simone Inzaghi dismisses Inter exit talks

Inzaghi shut out speculation over his Inter Milan future amid reports of a move to Saudi Arabia, saying it would be "crazy" to discuss it ahead of the Champions League final.

- Inter Milan to wear gold vs. PSG

Inter have played in six Champions League finals to date -- the first in 1964 -- and have never used their third kit in the showpiece match so far.

- How Inter's Dumfries defied odds to reach Champions League final

On Saturday, 29-year-old Dumfries will start for Inter Milan in the Champions League final. But while his Dutch teammates came through the academy pathways from a young age, shaped by the finest brains in the sport, a decade ago Dumfries was just one of the children enjoying Saturday morning soccer in this part of the world with his pals, having slipped through the academy net.