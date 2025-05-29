Pep Guardiola was not impressed when a journalist kept asking about Jack Grealish's omission from Manchester City's match day squad vs. Fulham. (2:22)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said the club's transfer business will be "very swift" and they intend to be "ready with the new squad for the Club World Cup."

The revamped Club World Cup, held in the United States, is set to get under way on June 15, with City beginning their campaign against Moroccan side Al Wydad.

The Club World Cup represents City's final chance to end the season with silverware. A mid-season collapse saw City drop out of the Premier League title race and Pep Guardiola's team were made to battle for a place in next season's Champions League.

City signed four players in the January window in an attempt to rectify their poor results, with Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis all coming into the squad. Despite losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, City eventually finished third thanks to a late run of good form.

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 38 84 +45 2 - Arsenal 38 74 +35 3 - Man City 38 71 +28 4 - Chelsea 38 69 +21 5 - Newcastle 38 66 +21 6 - Aston Villa 38 66 +7 7 - Nottm Forest 38 65 +12

In a wide-ranging interview with City's club media channels, Al Mubarak laid out the club's plans for the summer window.

"We feel very good about these players," Al Mubarak said. "That's four players in January. And that gives you an idea of what's coming this summer because we will continue this summer with this, serving the needs of the club.

"And I can tell you today, that's, I would say, day one of the new season, we have clearly identified who exactly are the targets, in what positions, and we have our clear No. 1 option, our clear No. 2 option. And we'll go about our business, and it will be very clear, very swift. And our objective is to try to be ready with the new squad for the Club World Cup."

Al Mubarak has been City's chairman since Emirati royal and politician Sheikh Mansour completed his purchase of the club in September 2008.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak was present at last weekend's FA Cup final which Manchester City lost to Crystal Palace. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Under Al Mubarak's stewardship, City have become the dominant force in English football -- winning the Premier League eight times. They lifted their first Champions League title in 2023 as part of the club's treble-winning campaign.

But City's difficult 2024-25 season has seen Guardiola's team lose 16 games in all competitions -- the worst record of the manager's career.

Asked about his message to supporters after the difficult year, Al Mubarak said some of City's star players -- such as Erling Haaland and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri are keen to put things right next season.

"I think all the players, everyone I saw yesterday after the Fulham game, all the players, they're excited, they're excited about coming back. Nobody feels good about how we finished the season," the City chairman said.

They want to come back, and they want to come back hungry. And I can see the hunger and these players, they want to come back to pre-season. Normally these players are off and they're starting to think about vacation time etc. Honestly, every player I spoke to was telling me: 'we're coming back. We're ready to come back in three weeks' time.'

"I was speaking to Rodri as an example, he's looking for games. Erling didn't want to go on vacation. He wanted to stay with the physios and prepare for next season. That's the attitude you want and that's exactly why you see me so positive.

We're going to come back strong, with a lot of positivity. I just got off the phone right now with Ferran [Sorriano, City's chief executive]. He spent the day with Txiki [Begiristain, City's ougoing director of football], Pep and Hugo [Viana, City's incoming director of football] today, this morning.

"We finished yesterday evening, our last game. And today, we're working. Nobody's going on vacation yet."

Al Mubarak was also full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne as he prepares to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract on June 30.

Sources have told ESPN that De Bruyne has opened talks with Napoli over a free agent move to the newly crowned Serie A champions.

"Kevin has been just extraordinary," Al Mubarak said. "Listen, I mean, obviously I have a subjective view. And my view is from the lens I see from the football I've lived over these years, obviously as chair, but also as a fan of this club. And Kev, what Kevin has given to this club, in my view, he is the greatest player to play for this club.

"I think his accomplishments speak for themselves. His accomplishments for the club in terms of trophies. In terms of that tally, number of Premier Leagues, the Champions League, FA Cups, Community Shields, Carabao Cups. I mean, it's an unbelievable tally, the highest of any player that's ever played for this club.

"His personal achievements, twice PFA Player of the Year. He's been a captain. He's been a leader. He's been a teammate. He's been everything you'd hope from your most important player."

City will face Al Wydad, Emirati club Al Ain and Juventus in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report