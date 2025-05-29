Take a look at Mary Earps' incredible journey as a Lioness after announcing her international retirement. (1:13)

England manager Sarina Wiegman has said she is "disappointed" in goalkeeper Mary Earps' decision to retire from international football.

On Tuesday, Earps made the shock announcement that she would retire from England duty effective immediately, just six weeks out from this summer's European Championship.

Earps had long been England's No.1 goalkeeper, starting every game of the victorious Euro 2022 campaign and their run to the 2023 World Cup final.

However, Hannah Hampton has taken the reins from Earps and sources told ESPN that the Chelsea goalkeeper would be the preferred choice at the upcoming summer tournament.

"I'm disappointed, I'm sad," Wiegman told a news conference on Thursday.

"I want her in my team. She has done such a great job for England. She has made a massive difference, and we have had an incredible journey so far and I really cherish that. That is also where the disappointment comes from.

"It's emotional because you also have relationships and we have had such a massive journey together with lots of highs and some lows too and that's what makes it really hard."

Sarina Wiegman (L) was disappointed and sad when she learned of Mary Earps' England retirement. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Sources have also ESPN that losing her starting spot to Hampton was part of the reason for Earps' retirement.

Earps' decision also means she won't play in England's final two Nations League games against Portugal at Wembley on Friday and against Spain on Tuesday in Barcelona.

Wiegman said she would not give further details on conversations with Earps, and refused to admit when she heard about her decision or whether she tried to convince her to postpone retiring.

"Of course, we had conversations and as I've said I want to keep conversations confidential" Wiegman said.

"She knows I want her in the team so of course we talked about that. We have had conversations, we are in conversation all the time. You have asked me a lot about the goalkeepers in the last period.

Mary Earps won the Golden Glove award at the 2023 World Cup. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"I am in conversation with players all the time and I do not give any information about these private conversations we have."

Wiegman admitted that Hampton was "a little bit ahead" of Earps, but would not confirm if she had decided on her starting keeper ahead of the announcement.

Earps' retirement leaves England with a highly inexperienced goalkeeper unit. Hampton has won 13 caps but neither of her two backups, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, have played for England.

Barcelona's Ellie Roebuck has 11 caps but has been out of England contention since 2023, following a period on the bench at Manchester City, a stroke -- which ruled her out of playing for six months -- and limited game time since she moved to Spain in the summer.

Wiegman admitted that Roebuck is not in consideration for a recall right now due to her limited minutes, but said "you never know what happens" ahead of the Euros.

England captain Leah Williamson wrote a heartfelt message to Earps on social media and said that she wanted to change her mind about retiring.

"I'm devastated because I love her and love being her teammate. I would always try and change her mind because I want her as my teammate," Williamson told a news conference on Thursday.

"The way that she wears an England shirt is an example to us all. I am very sad that those memories won't continue in an England shirt but if she thinks this is the best thing then I will support her always."

Earps and Williamson played every minute of Euro 2022 together after Wiegman recalled Earps following almost two years without playing for England.

Williamson described Earps as one of her "best friends in football" and said she respected Earps' decision, acknowledging how hard it must have been to decide to walk away from playing for England.

"To come to that hard decision, I have to respect her for that but she knows I didn't want her to leave," she said.

"Selfishly, I want her as my teammate. I think everybody in the country wants Mary to play for England because of the incredible service that she has given and the passion.

"I share her passion and I think that's why on the human level - for her to come to that decision -- I will always respect that. I care about Mary as a human first before a footballer.

"I think to arrive at that decision must be one of the hardest in your career. As a human first, I hope that Mary is ok and I hope that this is the best decision for her and we will miss her."