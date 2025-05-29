Open Extended Reactions

Amad Diallo said on Thursday that he hopes his Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho will stay at the club amid growing expectation that the Argentina international will leave in the summer.

Sources have told ESPN that the 20-year-old's representatives are set for talks with United ahead of the opening of the window.

Sources on both sides have told ESPN that Garnacho is likely to leave the club if a reasonable offer for his services is received.

Amad Diallo said he is keen for Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho to remain at the club over the summer. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, the winger was included in Ruben Amorim's squad for games against SEAN All-Stars -- which they lost 1-0 on Wednesday -- and Hong Kong.

Speaking in a prematch news conference ahead of the match against Hong Kong, Amad said: "Alejandro is a really good player and we need good players in the team. I know Garna really well, so I hope to have Garna next season. It is not really a big issue for the team. Everything is good now, I think."

Asked about Garnacho's presence on the tour, Amorim said: "It is not a surprise. He is a player of Manchester United, all the players are here. Some players are injured and it was better for them not to fly here to play these two games. It is a normal situation."

Garnacho was omitted for the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday after venting his frustration at being left on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

United's disastrous season saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and Amorim said the team's poor season makes meeting fans on the postseason tour a tougher experience.

"I think everybody understands that is a really hard context because we had the season that we had and it is hard in these moments even to face the fans around the world," Amorim said. "So it is a moment that is hard for us and we want to finish the season, but at the same time we want to give something to the fans.

"Of course, it's hard to play these games. We have one tour that we are travelling, we don't have time to adapt. Sometimes we are here, we don't have time, so much time to have contact with the fans to give everything that they deserve. But I think it's clear [that] we cannot hide. That is really tough in this moment for us not to close the season.

"But again, if there is one thing that is really important in this club is that we need to face our fans in this moment and we need to give something to our fans around the world. We want to do that. But sometimes it's really hard for us."

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.