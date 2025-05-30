Which soccer teams have won a European treble?

In soccer, winning a trophy in a single season is an accomplishment, but winning a treble is historic.
Only 10 teams throughout history have won a European treble, which means taking home their league title, a domestic cup and the UEFA Champions League in one season. Paris Saint-Germain is on the brink of achieving the feat after winning Ligue 1 and the French Cup final, only needing a victory over Inter in the Champions League to capture glory.
Which teams have done so before?
2022-23: Manchester City
2019-20: Bayern Munich
2014-15: Barcelona
2012-13: Bayern Munich
2009-10: Inter
2008-09: Barcelona
1998-99: Manchester United
1987-88: PSV Eindhoven
1971-72: Ajax
1966-67: Celtic
