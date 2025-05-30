Which soccer teams have won a European treble?

Open Extended Reactions

In soccer, winning a trophy in a single season is an accomplishment, but winning a treble is historic.

Only 10 teams throughout history have won a European treble, which means taking home their league title, a domestic cup and the UEFA Champions League in one season. Paris Saint-Germain is on the brink of achieving the feat after winning Ligue 1 and the French Cup final, only needing a victory over Inter in the Champions League to capture glory.

Which teams have done so before?

