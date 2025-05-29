Open Extended Reactions

Denver's 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion franchise has hired former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson as the team's first general manager.

"It's exciting," Johnson told ESPN. "Most of the time as general manager, at least in my experiences, you come into a new job and there are big challenges. There are big, big problems, really. And this is coming in with a clean slate, an opportunity to build from scratch."

Denver will join the NWSL next season alongside fellow expansion side Boston Legacy FC, bringing the league to 16 teams. Denver has not yet unveiled its name and branding.

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome Curt to Denver NWSL," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL, in a team statement. "He brings championship-level experience, a collaborative spirit, and a clear passion for growing the game. He's been a part of building some of the most successful organizations in our sport, and we're thrilled to have him shaping the future of our club."

Johnson left the North Carolina FC and North Carolina Courage organization in December after 14 years combined with the men's and women's teams. As chief soccer officer, he oversaw the rise of the Courage's NWSL dynasty that included back-to-back NWSL Shields and NWSL Championships in 2018 and 2019.

He said the Denver opportunity first came his way in March.

Curt Johnson spent 14 years at North Carolina. Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Now, Johnson is tasked with building a roster of players and hiring staff. He said he sees five major "verticals" as essential hires: a head coach, a technical director, an assistant general manager, head of medical and performance, and the head of operations and player experience.

"In terms of timeline, I want to be careful on that, because it's more about getting the right person," Johnson said. "But obviously, the right person needs to have some availability as soon as possible. So, I think we're in the earlier stages of that. My hope is that we will be able to get someone on board soon, but it's more about getting the right person."

Colorado is known for producing international-level players and coaches. United States forwards Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson both grew up in the greater Denver area before becoming stars at the professional and international level.

Both players are currently on maternity leave. Swanson is in the middle of a long-term contract with the Chicago Stars. Wilson is in the final months of her contract with Portland Thorns FC and is slated to be a free agent.

Each player developed through the same youth club, Real Colorado, that was coached by Lorne Donaldson -- the coach who was recently fired from his post at the Chicago Stars. Donaldson previously led Jamaica to the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup.

When asked recently on The Women's Game podcast about potentially playing for Denver, USWNT captain and OL Lyonnes midfielder Lindsey Heaps said: "I think anyone would want to go play for their respective hometown team."

"One thing that makes us really unique is this talent pool of Colorado players, past players, it's special," Johnson told ESPN. "If you start going down the list, Colorado has been fertile ground for this sport for a long time, and we're going to dig into that, and we're going to hire people that have made their names as a result of their upbringing in soccer in Colorado. For sure, that's going to be a part of our DNA."

Denver has had a shorter lead time to prepare for the 2026 NWSL season than Boston. Denver was awarded an NWSL expansion team in December, giving the team about a year to prepare.

Boston was green-lit by the NWSL board in early 2023, although that franchise has faced several setbacks since, including a rebrand after a botched first unveiling and a delay in construction at its proposed venue that will force the team to play all of its inaugural season at the cavernous Gillette Stadium, about 30 miles south of Boston.

Johnson said he is not worried about comparing timelines. He is focused on "the positive momentum" that Denver has, including 10,000-plus season ticket deposits.

Denver plans to have a modular stadium ready for the 2026 NWSL season. It will be placed on the same suburban grounds as the team's permanent training facility. A permanent stadium is slated to open in Denver in 2028 with 14,500 seats.

"It just grabbed the attention of players, of coaches, of fans, of people like me that are starting in the organization," Johnson said of the investments.

"I just think that we're in a great position to build something really special that can be successful in 2026."