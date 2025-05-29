Open Extended Reactions

Argentina forward Ángel Di María will return to his homeland to play for his boyhood club Rosario Central, the Argentine Primera Division club announced on Thursday.

"Our history together has more pages to write. Welcome home," the Rosario-based club said alongside a video posted on social media.

The 37-year-old Di Maria, who retired from international soccer last year, began his career at Rosario Central in 2005 before joining Benfica in 2007.

He then moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus, before rejoining Benfica again in 2023.

Di Maria was on the verge of signing with Rosario last summer, but changed his plans due to increasing drug-related violence in the region and threats against his family.

Di Maria won 30 titles during his time in Europe, along with six international honours with Argentina, including two Copa América titles, the 2022 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games.

The winger will join Rosario Central after Benfica's participation in next month's Club World Cup in the United States, where the Portuguese club are in Group C alongside Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Auckland City.

Infomration from Reuters was used in this story.