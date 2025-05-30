Open Extended Reactions

Al Hilal have stepped up their interest in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes by meeting his agent at a hotel for talks, while Liverpool duo Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez are also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Zubimendi set for medical before Arsenal transfer

- Sources: Inter Miami eye move for América's Rodríguez

- Which relegated players could make a transfer? Delap, Dibling, Busio, more

Bruno Fernandes is the subject of a huge offer from Al Hilal. Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bruno Fernandes' agent held talks with Al Hilal in Riyadh on Thursday over a lucrative £200m deal to move from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old Portugal midfielder has been United's stand-out performer in recent seasons but the club need to improve their finances after missing out on European qualification and could be tempted to let him go to help fund a squad rebuild. Al Hilal have given Fernandes a "take it or leave it" offer and have been waiting on the answer. Fernandes managed 34 goal involvements for the Red Devils this season despite their 15th-placed Premier League finish and failure to win any trophies.

- Liverpool winger Luis Díaz continues to attract interest from Al Nassr, the home of former Reds' winger Sadio Mané, according to The Telegraph. The Colombia international has two years left on his Anfield contract with no agreement over an extension to the deal he signed when joining from FC Porto in 2022. Diaz enjoyed his best season for Liverpool this year, scoring 17 goals in 50 matches. Darwin Núñez, another Liverpool forward, is wanted by a Saudi club, in his case Al Hilal, per The Guardian. The Uruguay forward endured a tough campaign at Anfield, scoring just five times in 30 Premier League games, and being reduced to mainly substitute appearances.

- Bayern Munich have not yet given up hope of signing Florian Wirtz. The 22-year-old has told Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave this summer, and the club will demand a transfer fee in excess of €100 million. Bayern thought they were in pole position, but over the past two weeks the forward has held talks with Liverpool and now favours a move to the Premier League champions over the Bundesliga rekordmeister. German outlet SZ reports that Bayern will contact his entourage once again to try to win the race. If Liverpool sign Wirtz, they will definitely allow another attacking player to move on, hence links to Díaz and Núñez.

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring Marc Guéhi to North London with Cristian Romero expected to leave, according to Football Insider. The England international defender was a key figure as Crystal Palace won the FA Cup but Spurs can offer Champions League football, which could prove tempting for the 24-year-old centre-back. Romero has attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid with changes likely at Spurs following their 17th-place league finish. Tottenham had a bid rejected for Guehi in January, while Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool also harbour an interest in the defender.

- Arsenal have made exploratory contact with RB Leipzig over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, reports the Daily Mail. The Gunners made a move for the player, who turns 22 on Saturday, last summer, but he opted to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga club. However, with Leipzig missing out on European football for next season he could now look to move on. The Slovenia international, who scored 27 Bundesliga goals across the last two seasons, would cost £92.5m, according to the Daily Telegraph.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City want to wrap up deals for midfielders Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan and Rayan Cherki of Lyon in the mini transfer window before the Club World Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

- Lazio defender Mario Gila is wanted by both Chelsea and Internazionale. The Blues want the 24-year-old Spanish defender having missed out on their first-choice defensive signing, as Dean Huijsen opted for Real Madrid. (TEAMtalk)

- Brentford are close to an agreement to sign Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool. The 26-year-old will arrive as the replacement for Mark Flekken, who will become the new No. 1 at Bayer Leverkusen. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus have contacted Real Madrid to register their interest in taking 18-year-old Brazil forward Endrick on loan for the 2025-26 season. (Calciomercato)

- With Liam Delap set to join Chelsea, Ipswich Town want to take Marc Guiu on loan from the Stamford Bridge club. (Fabrizio Romano)