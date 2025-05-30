Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool duo Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez are wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, as is Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Liverpool winger Luis Díaz continues to attract interest from Al Nassr, the home of former Reds' winger Sadio Mané, according to The Telegraph. The Colombia international has two years left on his current Anfield contract with no agreement over an extension to the initial deal he signed when joining from FC Porto in 2022. Diaz enjoyed his best season for Liverpool this year, scoring 17 goals in 50 matches.

- Darwin Núñez, another Liverpool forward, is wanted by a Saudi club, in his case Al Hilal, per The Guardian. The Uruguay forward endured a tough campaign at Anfield, scoring just five times in 30 Premier League games, and being reduced to mainly substitute appearances. Liverpool are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz so are likely to let at least one attacking player leave if he signs.

- Bruno Fernandes' agent held talks with Al Hilal in Riyadh on Thursday over a lucrative offer to leave Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been United's stand-out performer in recent seasons but the club need to improve their finances after missing out on European qualification and could be tempted to let him go to help fund a squad rebuild. Fernandes managed 34 goal involvements for the Red Devils this season despite their 15th-placed Premier League finish and failure to win any trophies.

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring Marc Guéhi to North London with Cristian Romero expected to leave, according to Football Insider. The England international defender was a key figure as Crystal Palace won the FA Cup but Spurs can offer Champions League football which could prove tempting for the 24-year-old centre-back. Romero has attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid with changes likely at Spurs following their 17th-place league finish. Tottenham had a bid rejected for Guehi in January, while Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool also harbour an interest in the defender.

- Manchester United is still pushing to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich, despite reports that Chelsea is close to a deal for the striker. That's according to Football Insider, who believe Everton and Nottingham Forest are also making moves to keep the 22 year old in the Premier League following Ipswich's relegation. Competition for places is likely to be fiercer at Chelsea who have Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as forward options, whereas United's forwards Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee both endured disappointing campaigns and could be easier to usurp in the pecking order.

- Lazio defender Mario Gila is wanted by both Chelsea and Inter Milan, reports Teamtalk. The 24-year-old Spanish defender joined Lazio from Real Madrid in 2022 and established himself as a key man for the Serie A club last season. The Blues want Gila having missed out on their first choice defensive signing Dean Huijsen to Real.