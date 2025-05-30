The incident at Liverpool's Premier League title parade left 79 people injured. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A British man appeared in court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during this week's victory parade.

Paul Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, is charged with seven offences including dangerous driving and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 53-year-old appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday morning and confirmed his name, address and date of birth before the case was briefly adjourned.

The incident took place in Liverpool's packed city centre on Monday evening, as around a million people had come out to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League win and watch an open-top bus parade the team and its staff with the trophy.