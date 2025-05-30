Gab Marcotti believes that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim "threw his team under the bus" following their 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars. (1:13)

Al Hilal are exploring the possibility of bringing in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes within the next fortnight so that he can play at the Club World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

The Saudi Pro League side are keen to make a marquee signing before the tournament kicks off in the U.S. next month.

Talks with Mohamed Salah eventually ended when the Egypt forward penned a new deal with Premier League champions Liverpool. It led Al Hilal to turn their attention to other targets including United captain Fernandes.

Old Trafford bosses and head coach Ruben Amorim have been strong in their stance that the Portugal international is not available.

Bruno Fernandes is widely-regarded as being Man United's best player last season. Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, sources have told ESPN that Al Hilal and Saudi deal makers believe there is a chance United will accept a mega offer for the 30-year-old.

United's finances have been hit by their failure to qualify for European competition next season.

The club were already battling to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) despite a series of cost-cutting measures and an extensive redundancy programme implemented by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United have money available this summer and have agreed to trigger the £62.5 million ($84.2m) release clause in Matheus Cunha's contract at Wolves.

Losing Fernandes would be a blow for Amorim, but receiving a significant fee -- potentially around £100m -- would give the Portuguese coach greater flexibility to revamp his squad.

Amorim has missed out on signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

United agreed to trigger the striker's £30m release clause and meet his wage demands during talks with his representatives, but the 22-year-old has chosen to join Chelsea citing their qualification for the Champions League as a key factor.