Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona forward Raphinha has said Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford will have to work even harder than him to win a place in the side if either of them join the club this summer.

ESPN has revealed that Liverpool's Díaz and Manchester United's Rashford are both on Barça's transfer shortlist as they look to strengthen their attack, with sporting director Deco confirming an interest in both players.

Raphinha, who has penned a new deal at the club until 2028, reacted angrily to Barça's links to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams last year, but is in a much better place now after a spectacular season under Hansi Flick.

"I don't mind," the Brazil international told Mundo Deportivo when asked about the possibility of Díaz or Rashford providing more competition for places at Barça.

"After this season, I won't say I am a guaranteed starter or will never miss a game, but whoever comes in will have to work harder than me.

"For me, the important thing is that whoever is here or signs, works hard and helps the team. It's important to have a lot of top, committed players."

Raphinha has confirmed that he was thinking about leaving the club this time last year before an intervention from Flick convinced him to stay.

Raphinha has been a key part of Barcelona's success this season. Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

He went on to score 34 goals and register 25 assists in all competitions, helping Barça win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa, and is now considered a possible Ballon d'Or winner.

"A lot of people wanted me gone," he said in an interview with Diario Sport. "Many fans, maybe even the board weren't happy with what I was doing.

"So it is already a victory just to be fighting for the Ballon d'Or and to be among the 10 favourites. It has never been an objective for me."

Raphinha is not the only Barça player in the running to win the biggest individual accolade in football, with teammate Lamine Yamal another possible winner.

The former Leeds United winger said there is no limit to what Yamal -- who also signed a new contract earlier this week and doesn't turn 18 until July -- can achieve in the game.

"I have never seen anything like Lamine, not from a 17-year-old or even from a 20-year-old," he added. "What he has is special; from another world. It's brutal.

"He has no ceiling. He can go as far as he wants. It all depends on him. He has quality, commitment and works hard.

"Everyone sees what he does on the pitch. For me, he has no limit. If he wants to reach the highest point of the game, he will do so easily.

"We get on well, he's like a little brother. I look after him. On the pitch, he does not need help. Off it, I help him like a big brother. He has everything to be one of the best in the history of football."