Trent Alexander-Arnold the eighth British player to join Real Madrid. Who are the other seven?

Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold in a €10 million ($11.3m) deal for his early release so that he can play at the Club World Cup.

With his first appearance, Alexander-Arnold will join a list of seven British players to play for the Spanish giants.

Laurie Cunningham was the first Brit to play for Real Madrid in the professional era when he joined the club in 1979. Since then, Steve McManaman, Jonathon Woodgate, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Gareth Bale and, most recently, Jude Bellingham have all made the move to the Spanish capital.

Laurie Cunningham, 1979-1982

Laurie Cunningham joined Real Madrid in 1979 in a historic transfer from West Bromwich Albion. He was the first English player to join the club and scored 20 goals in 66 appearances. During his time in Madrid he won a LaLiga title and two Spanish Cups.

Steve McManaman, 1999-2003

During McManaman's time at the club, he won two Champions League trophies, two LaLiga championships, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Supercopa. The Brit was a key part of Real Madrid's "Galacticos" era and played alongside stars like Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Zinedine Zidane.

David Beckham, 2003-2007

David Beckham played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007, making 159 appearances and scoring 20 goals. He made the move to Spain after a trophy-laden 11-year stint with Manchester United.

Michael Owen, 2004-2005

Michael Owen spent one season in Madrid and scored 16 goals. He initially faced a challenge to break into the starting XI of the "Galacticos" era at Real Madrid, but he ended that season with 26 starts.

Jonathan Woodgate, 2004-2007

Jonathan Woodgate's time at Real Madrid was brief and largely unsuccessful, marred with injury issues. He played a total of 14 games after a controversial debut that saw him score an own goal and get sent off in the 66th minute.

Gareth Bale, 2017-2022

In his impressive spell in Real Madrid colours, Bale compiled an remarkable collection of trophies: five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

Jude Bellingham, 2023

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund and made an immediate impact in midfield. In his first season he won the LaLiga title, the Champions League and received the 2023 Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world's best Under-21 player.