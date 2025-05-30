Open Extended Reactions

Chido Obi scored twice to help Man United beat Hong Kong. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United edged past Hong Kong 3-1 to finish their postseason friendly with a scrappy win on Friday.

Hong Kong went ahead after 20 minutes thanks to a goal from former Rangers winger Juninho.

United hit back shortly after the break thanks to Chido Obi, who scored a second in the 82nd minute to put his side ahead. Ayden Heaven added a third in stoppage time to see United home.

It comes after Ruben Amorim's side were booed off the pitch following a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The match against Hong Kong was played under a cloud of uncertainty regarding the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, with speculation the pair could leave the club this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that captain Fernandes is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, with the possibility they could look to bring in the Portugal international before next month's Club World Cup.

While United remain adamant that Fernandes is not available, sources have told ESPN that Al Hilal and Saudi deal makers believe there is a chance United will accept a mega offer for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that it is likely Garnacho will leave United this summer.