West Ham have been fined after anti-gay chants from their fans. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

West Ham United have been fined £120,000 ($161,700) for anti-gay chanting by their fans during their 2-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea on Feb, 3, the Football Association said on Friday.

An independent Regulatory Commission has also imposed an action plan on West Ham, the FA said.

"It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation," the FA said in a statement.

The club admitted the charge of misconduct, in relation to abusive, offensive, discriminatory, anti-gay chanting by supporters.

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory, abusive and insulting behaviour, and those identified will, in addition to any criminal charges they face, be issued with club bans," the club said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.