MUNICH, Germany -- Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said his team will have to "suffer" against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, but insists they are capable of hurting Luis Enrique's side in Munich on Saturday.

Inter will play their second Champions League final in three seasons after losing to Manchester City in Istanbul in 2023.

The Nerrazzurri are also aiming to win a fourth European crown after last winning the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

But despite eliminating Bayern Munich and Barcelona on their path to the final, Inter go into the game as underdogs with PSG regarded as favourites to win their first Champions League.

And while Inzaghi admits that PSG are a formidable opponent, he said that his players can beat the French champions.

"We need to face Paris knowing there will be moments in which we'll suffer, and other moments when we'll have the ball and they'll need to defend," Inzaghi said.

"Details and moments are key. We need to go out there with desire and determination to win the game. PSG are a very strong side, but we will play to our strengths.

Simone Inzaghi is confident his side can add to Inter Milan's three Champions League titles. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

"We have had a very tough run so far, facing [Manchester] City, Arsenal, Bayern and Barça, but we have made it this far and we don't want to stop here.

"With Inter it is always a big match, but when it's a final, it's different. We deserve to be here, from our first game away at City, but we are still one step short.

"We know what an important game this is. Winning and losing makes all the difference in the world.

"We have triumphed and despaired domestically in Serie A, so as players and myself as a coach, we have been through it all. But the job is to put a big smile on the faces of our fans.

"The entire Curva Nord will be behind us."

Inzaghi goes into the game with speculation over his future as coach due to interest from Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal.

Despite having a year to run on his contract at the San Siro, Inzaghi stopped short of giving assurances over his future at the club, saying instead that he will address that with Inter officials next week.

"As for my future, tomorrow is the Champions League final," Inzaghi said.

"The senior management are here, but we'll have a chat next week in a relaxed manner. We will always have the best interest of Inter at heart."