MUNICH, Germany -- Luis Enrique has challenged his Paris Saint-Germain players to "make history" by winning the club's first Champions League title in Saturday's showpiece clash against Inter Milan in Munich.

PSG, who were beaten by Bayern Munich in their only previous Champions League final appearance in 2020, are aiming to become only the second French club -- after Marseille in 1993 -- to be crowned European champions.

The Ligue 1 champions go into the game against Inter as favourites, despite the Italian club's pedigree of three previous Champions League successes, and coach Enrique, who guided Barcelona to their fifth -- and most recent -- European title in 2015 believes that his PSG squad is ready to break the mould at Parc des Princes by winning on Saturday.

"When you make history, it is about doing something that nobody at your club has done before," Enrique said in his pre-match news conference on Friday. "But I love their [players] mindset. We are where we want to be, but we want to try to be as strong as possible and win tomorrow.

"Our journey has been difficult, it's been a long and winding road, but the fact we struggled through this competition in the early games it has probably helped us now.

"We have had to play 'finals' in this competition for a long time and had to deal with what has been thrown at us, but we haven't shown any signs of fears so far and we won't tomorrow."

Luis Enrique is looking to guide PSG to their first Champions League title. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Having coached Barcelona to Champions League success in 2015, Enrique says that he is now better and more mature manager than when he oversaw that triumph against Juventus in Berlin.

"I have peace of mind thanks to my maturity," he said. "I have 10 years' more experience since 2015, I am 10 years older, so I try to share with experience with my players as it's a wonderful opportunity for them.

"When a coach manages his squad, there is only one objective and that is to make sure the players are out there as best possible to win on the pitch.

"This is a team that's used to playing finals. Motivation and the mental aspects are very important, but we're used to this.

"We have had harmony and I haven't changed anything. I have an exceptional squad and they have always seen the glass as half-full."