San Diego FC announced 33 individuals will be banned indefinitely from attending all club and Major League Soccer matches for taking part in a violent clash between supporters following a match against the LA Galaxy last Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

Videos taken by spectators showed rival San Diego FC and LA Galaxy supporters getting into a physical altercation in the stands after the game, leading to injuries. Local reports later said the fighting continued in the Snapdragon Stadium parking lots.

"Following a review of the incidents that occurred after last Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC has identified 33 individuals who will be banned indefinitely from attending all Club and MLS events, including home and away matches," the team said in a statement.

"We are collaborating with Snapdragon Stadium officials, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and local law enforcement to confirm identities and enforce the bans. Our collective review of the incidents is ongoing, and further actions may be taken."

The team added that it strives to provide a "safe, welcoming and respectful environment" for all supporters.

"We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure -- where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love," the statement continued. "There is no place for violence in our sport.

"We ask all fans to uphold the values of our Club and help protect the integrity of the matchday experience for everyone. We also want to reiterate that any behavior violating the MLS Fan Code of Conduct may result in serious consequences, including stadium ejections and bans."

The league's newest expansion team previously faced a similar situation when fights broke out among fans during the match against another rival from LA, LAFC, in April. At the time, San Diego FC condemned the violence.

The team returns to action at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday when hosting Austin FC.