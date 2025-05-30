Open Extended Reactions

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed to ESPN that Mexico will co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup alongside the United States.

The federation first announced the news as a bullet point in a press release following a Liga MX owners meeting on Monday.

FIFA announced earlier this year that the United States submitted the only "valid bid" to host the 2031 Women's World Cup. The competition will expand to 48 teams that year for the first time on the women's side.

Mexico's press release said it was designated to co-host the 2031 World Cup alongside the United States "and other Concacaf countries, with parity in the number of matches."

ESPN has reached out to FIFA and U.S. Soccer for comment. An FMF spokesperson said it was "premature" to define how many games will be hosted in each country.

Mexico was originally part of a joint bid with the United States to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, but the bid was withdrawn ahead of the final vote to focus on the 2031 event, which FIFA president Gianni Infantino had already expressed an interest in expanding. Brazil won the right to host the 2027 World Cup.

When the U.S. re-submitted its bid for the 2031 World Cup, it did so alone while mentioning the possibility that other Concacaf countries could join as co-hosts.

At a small roundtable with reporters, including ESPN, in Los Angeles in April, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said that he and the federation welcomed the expansion of the Women's World Cup. He also spoke of the event in a regional aspect.

"We very much view 2031 as a chance to grow the game at all levels but also using it as an opportunity to grow the game in the region and globally," Batson said.

U.S. Soccer has been open about the potential of co-hosting the 2031 tournament. The federation announced news of its bid in April as "the opportunity to co-host... in collaboration with our Concacaf partners."

"As FIFA finalizes the number of participating teams in the tournament, we will solidify our partnership structure with fellow Concacaf nations," U.S. Soccer said in an April statement.

The U.S. will co-host the 2026 Men's World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Eleven of the 16 host cities in 2026 are in the U.S., and the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.