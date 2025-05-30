Open Extended Reactions

Aggie Beever-Jones said she was "absolutely delighted" to score a hat trick during England's 6-0 demolition of Portugal in the Nations League.

The Chelsea striker scored her three goals in just 33 minutes at Wembley Stadium, netting her first international hat trick in her first Wembley start.

"I'm absolutely delighted right now. I can't quite believe it if I'm honest," she told ITV after the game.

"I'm absolutely shattered. Coming into this after a busy season, I got told I was starting and I just wanted to help the team as much as I can."

Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze also netted in the first half, marking an impressive 5-0 score line at halftime, with recent Champions League winner Chloe Kelly adding the only goal of the second half to complete the rout.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored her first England hat trick in England's rout of Portugal. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"We were really clinical in the first half and if I'm honest, the standard dropped a little bit in the second and we're looking to improve that so we're ready for the Euros," Beever-Jones added.

Beever-Jones has made her mark on England after being introduced to the set up in 2024.

Rivalling Alessia Russo -- who was unavailable due to a calf injury -- for the starting striker spot, the 21-year-old has made a firm case for a ticket to Switzerland for the 2025 Euros where England will be looking to defend their crown.

When asked if she thinks she has taken one step closer to being on the plane as part of manager Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad, she said: "For me, I'm just focusing on the current and the now and I believe everything else will fall into place but as long as I'm giving the right people headaches and making Sarina happy then so be it but I think it was a good team performance today."

