Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea eye Mainoo, Branthwaite moves

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, while PSG are tracking River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are among the clubs weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports iNews. Mainoo, 20, is a popular figure in the stands at Old Trafford but was benched for much of the denouement of United's disappointing campaign, and could leave as the club look to rebuild the squad while attempting to fall in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Mainoo's future reportedly could depend on whether or not Bruno Fernandes decides to leave the club for the Saudi Pro League.

- The Blues are also considering a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Daily Mail. Branthwaite, 22, has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle but Everton want a transfer fee of at least £70m. United failed with a £45m bid last summer, and now the England international is only interested in moving to a club that can offer Champions League football next season.

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to move ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, says Fabrizio Romano. Mastantuono, 17, is considered one of the top young players in the world and reportedly has a €40m release clause in his contract. Up until now, Madrid had been frontrunners to sign the Argentina U20 international but negotiations have stalled and PSG are ready to take advantage.

- The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi giants Al Nassr has been raised in recent days, with the 40-year-old posting a message on social media last week claiming: "'This chapter is over. The story? Still being written." The Portugal superstar, whose contract expires this summer, has since been linked with a host of clubs participating in the upcoming Club World Cup -- including Botafogo, Wydad, Monterrey and Al Hilal. Indeed, Sky Sports reports that a move to Saudi rivals Al Hilal is on the cards, though Footmercato counters that with a report that Ronaldo has agreed to sign a new contract with Al Nassr.

- Tottenham's Son Heung-Min is a target for numerous Saudi Pro League clubs, who are keen to not only bring a player of his quality to the league but also to reach new international markets, reports TalkSPORT. The Saudi summer transfer window opens on July 20, and the 32-year-old South Korea international forward is likely to be one of many targets. The UEFA Europa League winners are reluctant to part with their skipper, though Son faces a tough decision given the wage offer is likely to far outweigh what he earns in north London.

DONE DEALS

- Everton have completed the permanent signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo. The Argentine joined the Premier League side on loan in January and scored twice in 15 league appearances. Sources have told ESPN Brasil that the fee could reach £13m if certain clauses are met. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are looking at Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Manchester City's Rodri as they turn their attention to signing a midfielder. Los Blancos are also keeping an eye on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi but he is expected to join Arsenal. (AS)

- Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, 23, has caught the eye of Manchester United and Aston Villa. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester City have reached a basic agreement with AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders that would see the Dutchman earn €7m-per-year. But Milan are holding out for a fee of €75m, having already rejected an offer worth €55m plus €5m in bonuses. (Calciomercato)

- Al Hilal are willing to offer a fee of £100m to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and almost triple his wages by paying him £250,000-per-week. (Sky Sports)

- Barcelona are focusing on the signings of Liverpool forward Luis Díaz and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, not Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Indeed, Barcelona have offered Garcia a five-year contract with negotiations at a very advanced stage. (Mundo Deportivo)

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is a target for the Saudi Pro League and Al Hilal are at the front of the queue. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is close to a £30m to Chelsea and his medical has been booked for June 2. (Athletic)

- Borussia Dortmund see Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari as a serious alternative to Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham if he turns them down, although it will take over €30m to sign the 22-year-old, who can also include Manchester City in the clubs interested in him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- As Lucas Vazquez prepares to leave Real Madrid this summer, the 33-year-old right-back has been approached by Real Mallorca and Espanyol and received offers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and MLS. (Sport)

- Napoli will demand a fee of around €30m for the transfer of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadisiyah. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are considering signing Stanislav Lobotka, who has a release clause worth just over €25m. Internazionale's Davide Frattesi is Napoli's priority for the midfield but they are also considering Ajax's Kenneth Taylor. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Reports earlier this week suggested Real Madrid are eyeing an audacious swoop for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly and the 18-year-old left-back is available on a free transfer in 12 months. (Sun)

- Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni is one of AC Milan's priorities for the summer transfer window, with Massimiliano Allegri having monitored the 18-year-old in recent months. (Nicolo Schira)

- Jürgen Klopp's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders is returning to the Premier League to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Lijnders was sacked by FC Salzburg in December after winning just 13 matches in 29 games in his first job as a manager. But now he will join up with Guardiola as an assistant ahead of the Club World Cup after having agreed personal terms. (Times)