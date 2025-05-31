Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Dash have transferred forward Diana Ordóñez to Tigres in Mexico for an undisclosed fee.

Ordóñez, a Mexico international, only played 72 minutes for the Dash this season and had not appeared since April 25.

"I'm incredibly thankful for my time with the Houston Dash and the NWSL," Ordóñez said in a Dash statement. "The city of Houston, its community and my teammates have meant so much to me. Debuting as a professional in this country has been a dream come true, and I am grateful for every experience. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

Ordóñez arrived in Houston in a shocking draft-day trade in 2023 after a breakout rookie season with the North Carolina Courage.

The Courage selected her No. 6 overall in the now extinct NWSL Draft. Ordóñez scored 11 goals that season, tied for fourth in the league.

Diana Ordóñez has been transferred to Tigres in Mexico. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Ordóñez scored eight goals in 44 games for the Dash. She was the team's leading scorer last year with five goals in the regular season -- plus two in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup -- as the Dash stumbled to a last-place finish amid turmoil off the field. Her five goals represented one quarter of the team's 20 goals in 26 games.

"We're grateful for everything Diana brought to the organization -- her commitment, professionalism and presence both on and off the field," Dash president of women's soccer Angela Hucles Mangano said.

"We wish her nothing but success moving forward as she transitions to a new chapter that will facilitate new opportunities for her personal and professional development."

Tigres is a perennial contender in Liga MX Femenil, last winning trophies in the Apertura 2023.

Tigres struggled in the recent Clausura (spring) season but made it to the final of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, losing to the NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC last week.