Euro 2025 team-by-team preview, predictions, key players, more

In the history of the women's European Championship dating back to 1982, only five nations have claimed the trophy: Sweden, Netherlands and England have each won once -- the latter two under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman -- while Norway have earned the title twice and Germany have dominated with eight victories.

Now, from July 2-27, 16 nations will compete at Euro 2025 in Switzerland for the chance to be crowned European champions.

The stakes are higher than ever, with prize money more than doubled compared with the previous tournament. The 16 teams will share €41 million, with each federation receiving at least €1.8 million and required to allocate at least 30% to players. The eventual champions stand to earn up to €5.1 million.

There are plenty of storylines, so how will it all shape up?

Emily Keogh, Tom Hamilton, Beth Lindop, Julien Laurens and Sam Marsden will be on the ground at the tournament this summer, so here is their assessment of the teams.

Which team will come out on top at Euro 2025? ESPN Illustration

GROUP A

Nickname: La Nati (The National Team)

FIFA rank: 23

Manager: Pia Sundhage

Record in 2025: W0, D2, L4

Group stage fixtures: Norway (July 2), Iceland (July 6), Finland (July 10)

Key player to watch: Lia Wälti

Fresh off Arsenal's unexpected triumph in the Champions League, Wälti remains the heartbeat of a Swiss side in transition. A composed and commanding presence in midfield, she anchors the team with quiet authority. As the long-standing captain, Wälti is the bridge between seasoned stalwarts and emerging talent. At 31, she will play at what could be her final major tournament, and it is all the more poignant that it is on home soil. In every sense, she is the team's lynchpin.

Potential breakout star: Sydney Schertenleib

After a season at European powerhouse Barcelona, where she shares the stage with a pair of two-time Ballon d'Or winners in Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, 18-year-old Schertenleib is primed for her first major tournament. With eight caps and two goals already to her name, she's poised to step up as Switzerland's new generation emerges. And there's no better place to do it than a Euros on home soil.

Why they won't win it all:

Switzerland's shallow player pool means they lack depth. Emerging talents like Schertenleib, Iman Beney, and Naomi Luyet bring flair but little experience, with all three heading into their first major tournament. Meanwhile, the team's veterans, minus the injured Ramona Bachmann (ACL), are aging out just as other nations are pivoting toward youth. The generational gap is proving costly.

Add in the pressure of hosting and the fact that experienced coach Pia Sundhage is still finding her footing with La Nati, and the team appears to be sliding backwards while their rivals surge ahead.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Switzerland have never made it past the Euros group stage, falling short in both 2017 and 2022. However, with round-of-16 finishes at the 2015 and 2023 World Cups -- and a familiar-looking group to the one they faced two years ago -- there's cautious optimism. Though often inconsistent against similarly ranked sides (four losses and two draws in the recent Nations League), La Nati have shown they can grind out results. Ranked 23rd in the world, they sit behind Iceland (14th) and Norway (16th) in their group, but history suggests they have a solid chance of progressing.

With home support behind them, this could finally be the year they break their curse, though anything beyond the quarterfinals feels out of reach. -- Emily Keogh

Norway

Nickname: The Grasshoppers

FIFA rank: 16

Manager: Gemma Grainger

Record in 2025: 11W, 9D, 8L

Group stage fixtures: Switzerland (July 2), Finland (July 6), Iceland (July 10)

Key player to watch: Caroline Graham Hansen

With a squad full of talent, Norway face an unusual challenge. No one player has stood out consistently above the rest and while many of their experienced stars thrive at the highest levels of club football, their performances for the national team have often fallen short. Still, Graham Hansen is arguably Norway's most instinctive and creative player, and the dynamic Barcelona winger has been a driving force behind her club's recent dominance. She brings flair, vision, and an eye for goal. Shey may also be Norway's best hope of progression.

Potential breakout star: Signe Gaupset

After breaking through with SK Brann and earning her national debut last season, Norway's 19-year-old wonderkid has earned a spot at her first senior tournament. Surrounded by veterans nearing the end of their careers, Gaupset has the perfect opportunity to learn from the best and begin carving out her own legacy.

Why they won't win it all:

With a star-studded squad featuring the likes of Graham Hansen, Ingrid Engen, Guro Reiten, Elisabeth Terland, and Ada Hegerberg (the first-ever women's Ballon d'Or winner), Norway's ongoing struggles are baffling. Despite the players shining at club level, the national team has been unable to find consistency or cohesion. Their disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, which led to the departure of coach Hege Riise, was just the latest chapter in a puzzling decline. For a nation once considered a European powerhouse, their failure to deliver despite boasting such elite talent defies easy explanation. Something clearly isn't clicking, and hasn't been for a while.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

On paper, Norway's talent is undeniable and they're favorites to top a group in which only Iceland -- with whom they drew twice in the Nations League -- outrank them. Under new head coach Gemma Grainger, the team is showing signs of cautious progress, and results over the past year show modest improvement, including a balanced Nations League campaign (two wins, two draws, two losses), where they also beat group opponent Switzerland twice. Though recent years have marked a steady decline, they remain strong contenders to reach the quarterfinals. -- Keogh

Iceland

Nickname: Stelpurnar okkar (Our Girls)

FIFA rank: 13

Manager: Thorsteinn Halldórsson

Record in 2025: W2, D2, L2

Group stage fixtures: Finland (July 2), Switzerland (July 6), Norway (July 10)

Key player to watch: Glódís Viggósdóttir

Iceland's most important player is arguably their captain. Nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2024, the Bayern Munich center back helped her team to the Frauen-Bundesliga title this season, and at 29, her quality and experience will be key to ensuring Iceland enjoy a successful tournament.

Potential breakout star: Sveindís Jónsdóttir

Scorer of a superb goal against Norway in the UEFA Nations League last month, Jónsdóttir could be one to watch this summer. In December, the 24-year-old became the first Icelandic player to score four goals in a single UEFA Women's Champions League match, netting four times in 25 minutes for Wolfsburg in their 6-1 win over AS Roma. She has also recently completed a transfer to NWSL side Angel City FC.

Why they won't win it all:

While Jónsdóttir is an exciting talent, Iceland simply don't have enough firepower up front to go all the way. They've failed to score in five of their past eight matches, and it's difficult to see where their goals will come from, which could prove problematic considering they have only three clean sheets in their past 10 games. While their squad is solid, it lacks the necessary star quality for a major tournament.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Iceland find themselves in one of the tournament's most interesting groups. They are technically the highest-rated team in Group A; however, Norway have more standout individuals in their squad, while hosts Switzerland could be boosted by home advantage. Competition for one of the top two spots looks will likely be fierce, but progressing to the quarterfinals seems like a realistic aim for Halldórsson's side. Their position in the FIFA rankings suggests they should not be taken lightly. -- Beth Lindop

Finland

Nickname: Helmarit (the Boreal Owls)

FIFA rank: 25

Manager: Marko Saloranta

Record in 2025: W3, D2, L1

Group stage fixtures: Iceland (July. 2), Norway (July 6), Switzerland (July 10)

Key player to watch: Emma Koivisto

Known for her versatility on the right flank, AC Milan's Koivisto is one of Finland's brightest talents. Having excelled for Liverpool in the WSL before her move to Italy, the 30-year-old can play at fullback or on the wing and is key to the way Saloranta's side play.

Potential breakout star: Lilli Halttunen

At just 19 years old, Halttunen has bags of potential. The Linkoping forward made her international debut last year, scoring in a 5-0 win over Montenegro, and with fellow striker Jutta Rantala still working her way back from injury, she could be given a chance to showcase herself this summer.

Why they won't win it all:

Finland are in good form coming into the tournament but that comes with the caveat that many of their opponents over the past year have been in League B of the UEFA Nations League -- the competition's second string. They are the lowest-ranked side in Group A and it will be a huge ask for them to go toe-to-toe with Europe's elite if they make it to the knockout stages.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Finland have already defied expectation to reach Euro 2025, beating Scotland in a two-legged playoff last year. They are in a difficult group, with logic dictating that they're likely to finish last. But if they can surpass expectations by finishing higher than that, their tournament can be considered a success. -- Lindop

play 1:27 All you need to know about Group B at the Women's Euros Take a look at some key facts for Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy ahead of the Women's European Championship.

GROUP B

Nickname: La Roja (The Red One)

FIFA rank: 2

Manager: Montse Tomé

Record in 2025: W5, D0, L1

Group stage fixtures: Portugal (July 3), Belgium (July 7), Italy (July 11)

Key player to watch: Aitana Bonmatí

Even on a squad brimming with talent, Bonmatí stands out. The back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is capable of running games from deep or deciding them in the final third based on the needs of the team. This is one of the trophies the midfielder is missing and, after losing the UEFA Champions League final with Barcelona, she will be desperate to bounce back in Switzerland.

Potential breakout star: Clàudia Pina

Pina enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Barça, ending the season as the top scorer in the Champions League, and she appears set to take that form into the Euros. She scored twice in Spain's recent comeback win against England and will carry a significant goal threat this summer. There are few better finishers in the game.

Why they won't win it all:

Spain do offer up chances to the opposition. They didn't keep a single clean sheet in their six Nations League games this year, despite topping the group. In tight games under Tomé, they have often come up short, too, paying for a lack of efficiency in the final third when it really matters. Case in point: losses to Brazil and Germany at the Paris Olympics last year. Defeat to England at Wembley in February continued that trend, but a win against the Lionesses in June showed they're still the team to beat in Europe.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

The world champions will expect to be lifting the trophy at the end of July. There certainly won't be any complacency, but with a manageable group, it would be a major surprise if they didn't breeze through to the semifinals. From there, the likes of England, Germany and France can cause them problems, but this is a collective of players who, with Spain and Barça, have shown an ability to perform when it matters. This is a competition they have yet to win, and they are desperate to change that. -- Sam Marsden

Portugal

Nickname: As Navegadoras (The Navigators)

FIFA rank: 22

Manager: Francisco Neto

Record in 2025: W1, D1, L4

Group stage fixtures: Spain (July 3), Italy (July 7), Belgium (July 11)

Key player to watch: Jéssica Silva

There is no doubt that Gotham FC forward Silva is Portugal's biggest threat; the concern is what sort of form she will be in. Silva spent time on the sidelines earlier this year due to a damaged retina in her right eye and has yet to find her top gear since returning. With over 100 caps for her country, Portugal will need all her experience and talent if they are to get out of the group.

Potential breakout star: Andreia Jacinto

It could have been Kika Nazareth, but though the young Barcelona forward has been included in the squad, she may miss the tournament after suffering a serious ankle injury in March. Beyond Nazareth, 22-year-old Jacinto is one of the few players under 25 in an established squad. The midfielder, a consistent starter for Real Sociedad in Spain, will be looking to take her profile to the next level.

Why they won't win it all:

The timing of the finals is not ideal for Portugal. Nazareth's injury is a hammer blow to Neto's plans, placing even more weight on Silva's shoulders as she recovers from her eye problem. That has been reflected in recent results, A 3-0 defeat to Belgium culminated a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw them relegated to League B as they conceded 20 goals in their final four matches. With those numbers, it's hard to see them troubling the continent's best teams.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Portugal, in part because of injuries and other issues beyond their control, perhaps haven't progressed as some thought they might in recent years. This is their third consecutive Euros and, after drawing with the United States in their first World Cup appearance two years ago, they should be looking to get out of the group stage for the first time in their history. However, Spain look out of reach and with Belgium and Italy both in better form, it's going to be tough for them to make the knockouts. -- Marsden

Belgium

Nickname: The Red Flames

FIFA rank: 20

Manager: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir

Record in 2025: W2, D0, L4

Group stage fixtures: Italy (July 3), Spain (July 7), Portugal (July 11)

Key player to watch: Tessa Wullaert

With experience in Germany, England and Italy, Wullaert, along with veteran defender Janice Cayman, leads this Belgium side by example. The 32-year-old Inter Milan striker has scored 92 times in 144 appearances for her country, including twice in a surprise 3-2 win over England in April.

Potential breakout star: Hannah Eurlings

As a 19-year-old, Eurlings first emerged on the international stage at Euro 2022 in England. Three years on, at 22, the OH Leuven attacker has the platform to properly announce herself to the world. If she delivers on her potential, a move away from Belgium may soon be in the cards.

Why they won't win it all:

There is a lot of experience in this Belgium squad. In addition to Wullaert and Cayman, Davina Philtjens, Laura Deloose and Tine De Caigny all have over 100 caps. De Caigny aside, though, they are all over 30 and it's hard to see them surprising anyone in Switzerland. That said, April's win over England shows they can compete with the favorites.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

The Red Flames will be eyeing a second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the Euros. Behind Spain, the battle for second place in Group B should be a good contest. Belgium got through ahead of Italy, who they face again this time, three years ago and, while they lost to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier playoff, they beat them 3-0 in a recent meeting. That will breed confidence, but even if they do get through, it's hard to see them going beyond the last eight. -- Marsden

Italy

Nickname: Le Azzurre (The Blues)

FIFA rank: 13

Manager: Andrea Soncin

Record in 2025: W3, D1, L2

Group stage fixtures: Belgium (July 3), Portugal (July 7), Spain (July 11)

Key player to watch: Cristiana Girelli

Girelli is widely regarded to be one of the finest players to emerge from Italy's ranks in this generation and with 53 goals in 118 appearances, her instinct for goal has been instrumental to the team's success. Now 33, Girelli is likely approaching her final European Championship, if not her final major tournament altogether. If Italy are to make history this summer, the iconic Juventus forward will undoubtedly be at the center of things.

Potential breakout star: Giulia Dragoni

Though still only 18 years old, Dragoni acts like a seasoned pro with experience and skill beyond her years. She made her senior debut, joined Barcelona and played at the 2023 World Cup, all at just 16. Following a valuable loan spell at Roma, the dynamic midfielder is primed to take on a starring role in Italy's quest for European glory.

Why they won't win it all:

Italy are unpredictable, which can be both an asset and a liability. On one hand, opponents struggle to prepare to face them; on the other, Italy struggle to find the consistency they need to compete at the highest level. They've not been able to build momentum with sustained winning form, and their lack of tournament success reflects a team still searching for an identity. Despite recent progress in making the last two World Cups (after a 12-year absence), experience remains limited, and that could prove costly. Getting out of a challenging group won't be easy and while they have the potential to spark an upset, don't expect too much.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Italy's past Euro runs have followed a pattern: group-stage exits in 2001 and 2005, quarterfinals in 2009 and 2013, then back to early exits in 2017 and 2022. In a tough Group B alongside world champions Spain, a Belgium side who beat England 3-2, and a Portugal team who drew 1-1 with the Three Lions recently, Italy will likely be battling for second place. They have a realistic shot at reaching the quarterfinals, but anything more feels unlikely. Still rebuilding and seeking cohesion, they may struggle to keep pace with more-polished teams. This tournament may come too soon for a historic breakthrough, but it could lay vital groundwork for the next. -- Keogh

play 1:40 All you need to know about Group C at the Women's Euros Take a look at some key facts for Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden ahead of the Women's European Championship.

GROUP C

Germany

Nickname: Die Nationalelf (The National Eleven)

FIFA rank: 3

Manager: Christian Wuck

Record in 2025: W5, D1, L0

Group stage fixtures: Poland (July 4), Denmark (July 8), Sweden (July 12)

Key player to watch: Lea Schüller

Germany's squad is full of possible goal scorers, but no one has been stepping up or finding the back of the net quite like Schüller. The 27-year-old Bayern Munich forward is likely to lead Germany's attack with her pace, technical ability and ability to dance around defenders. With 52 goals in 75 games, the position is in safe hands.

Potential breakout star: Selina Cerci

Since making her senior debut for Germany in 2022, Cerci has earned just nine caps, but has netted five goals. After an ACL injury ruled her out of Euro 2022 and she missed the 2023 World Cup, she's back. In a period of transition for Germany, the 25-year-old is emerging as a key figure and her recent hat trick against Austria is proof of that.

Why they won't win it all:

Germany haven't lifted a trophy since 2013; they came agonizingly close to European glory again in 2022, but fell 2-1 to England in the final. Veteran Alexandra Popp was missing from that crucial match as she got injured in the warm up, and she has since retired from the national team. The Wolfsburg striker consistently found the back of the net for Germany, proving to be a vital figure in their tournament runs, and the absence of the prolific, tenacious and instinctive goal scorer will hurt. While Germany boast many talented forwards, none match Popp's unique blend of poaching ability and relentless drive. As they enter their first major tournament without her, and with Wuck marking his debut tournament with the women's team, that uncertainty could be their Achilles' heel.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

The seven-time European champions (eight including West Germany's title in 1989), are reigniting their dominance after a disappointing group-stage exit from the 2023 World Cup. Their recent performances -- reaching the Nations League finals in consecutive seasons, and going unbeaten this year (W5, D1) -- seems to suggest a return to form. With a squad that blends seasoned experience and rising talent, Germany look poised for a deep run. A place in the semifinals feels like the minimum to expect and once again, they're one of the teams to beat. -- Keogh

Poland

Nickname: Orlice (The Eaglesses)

FIFA rank: 27

Manager: Nina Patalon

Record in 2025: W5, D1

Group stage fixtures: Germany (July 4), Sweden (July 8), Denmark (July 12)

Key player to watch: Ewa Pajor

One of the best strikers and finishers in the world. Pajor had another great season individually and collectively (despite not winning the Champions League) with Barcelona, where she is a key player. Her movement, strike on the ball, intelligence and quality make her so lethal in front of goal. The 28-year-old already has 68 goals in 101 caps for her country.

Potential breakout star: Emilia Szymczak

She is only 19, but Barcelona have already identified the center back as one for the future. She joined the club's B team in 2023 and has performed well for them, while also training with the first team. Despite not having a senior appearance for her club, she has managed 10 caps with Poland and her versatility means she can also play in midfield.

Why they won't win it all:

Poland made history by qualifying for their first major tournament, but it has been a long journey to make the national team competitive and they are not yet ready to compete with the top European teams. This is still very much the beginning of the story for the Eaglesses. Despite having one of the best players in the world in Pajor and other players at top clubs like PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Euro 2025 will come a little bit early for them to make a mark. They lack the experience and overall talent to cause much of an upset.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Finishing second and qualifying for the quarterfinals would be a massive success in itself. This is a tough group, with rivals Germany, who Poland face first, and then two good Scandinavian teams in Sweden and Denmark. There will be no pressure on Nina Patalon's team as they have nothing to lose and they are in Switzerland to learn and improve with no real expectations apart from doing their best. Finishing third of a group like this one would be a big victory for them looking forward. -- Julien Laurens

Denmark

Nickname: De rød-hvide (The Red and White)

FIFA rank: 12

Manager: Andrée Alexander Jeglertz

Record in 2025: W3, D0, L3

Group stage fixtures: Sweden (July 4), Germany (July 8), Poland (July 12)

Key player to watch: Pernille Harder

In their captain, Denmark have one of the most recognizable names in the women's game. Harder may be 32 years old, but she's enjoyed another impressive season with Bayern Munich, registering 14 goals and five assists en route to the Frauen-Bundesliga title. If she has a good tournament, there's every chance Denmark will as well.

Potential breakout star: Olivia Holdt

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has endured a slightly disjointed domestic season, picking up an injury shortly after her January move. While the 23-year-old is yet to take the WSL by storm, her superb form for Swedish side Rosengard marked her out as an exceptional talent and, if she can find that form again this summer, she could help take Denmark to the next level.

Why they won't win it all:

Four of Denmark's five defeats in the last calendar year have come against teams above them in the FIFA rankings. They lost narrowly to world champions Spain in Euro 2025 qualifying, were edged out by Netherlands in a friendly, and beaten 2-1 by Sweden in the UEFA Nations League. Denmark are a match for any team on their day but their recent record doesn't suggest they have the cutting edge to topple one of the tournament's big-hitters. Plus, their recent 6-1 Nations League defeat to Sweden -- whom they share a group with -- doesn't inspire much confidence.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Denmark don't have the best squad in the tournament, but they do have a good blend of quality and experience. As such, they should be looking to get out of their group as an absolute minimum. A run to the semifinals is not beyond the realms of possibility if they play to their full potential; although, with Germany and Sweden in their group, they could come unstuck if they fail to perform. -- Lindop

Sweden

Nickname: Blågult (The Blue-Yellow)

FIFA rank: 6

Manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Record in 2025: W3, D3, L0

Group stage fixtures: Denmark (July 4), Poland (July 8), Germany (July 12)

Key player to watch: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

A key cog in Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea machine this season (who has just signed a new contract), Rytting Kaneryd is the sort of player capable of getting fans out of their seats. Sweden have a lot of exciting attacking talent, but her speed, directness and dribbling ability make her the pick of the bunch.

Potential breakout star: Felicia Schroeder

It's been quite the season for the BK Hacken forward, with her impressive domestic form earning a first senior call-up in May. Just 18, she shouldn't be put under too much pressure, this tournament could really see her catch the eye.

Why they won't win it all:

Sweden are a strong side who can beat anyone on their day, but while this squad has a broadly impressive tournament history, they've yet to actually win something. Gerhardsson's side finished third at at the 2023 World Cup and reached the semifinals at Euro 2020, as well as winning silver at the 2020 Olympics. But they still haven't shown they can get over the final hurdle, and that could be a psychological stumbling block.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Sweden made it to the semifinals in 2022 and there's no reason they can't do the same again this summer. They're in a tough group so will need to be close to their best if they are to see off one of Germany or Denmark. But, make it through that, and Gerhardsson has shown he's adept at guiding this team deep into major tournaments. -- Lindop

play 1:26 All you need to know about Group D at the Women's Euros Take a look at some key facts for the Netherlands, France, England and Wales ahead of the Women's European Championship.

GROUP D

France

Nickname: Les Bleues (The Blues)

FIFA rank: 10

Manager: Laurent Bonadei

Record in 2025: W6, D0, L0

Group stage fixtures: England (July 5), Wales (July 9), Netherlands (July 13)

Key player to watch: Kadidiatou Diani

Former captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goal scorer Eugénie Le Sommer are not in the squad, so Diani is the most experienced player remaining, with 112 caps and 30 goals. At 30, the forward will be one of the leaders on and off the pitch and had a good season with OL Lyon despite not winning the Champions League, notching 16 goals and 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions.

Potential breakout star: Alice Sombath

At only 21, Sombath is very much in contention for a place in the starting XI. She can play right back or center back and was excellent when she featured for OL Lyonnes this season, especially in the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal.

Why they won't win it all:

The glass ceiling is still there for Les Bleues. Only once have they managed to go past the quarterfinals in the last few major tournaments, and that was at Euro 2022 under a different manager. This is the first big tournament for Bonadei and his choice to not call up legends Renard and Le Sommer has been very controversial in France -- especially the timing of the announcement and how he did it. Outside the lack of experience of their head coach, this is also a France team that lack the depth needed to go all the way.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

Qualifying for the quarterfinals is a must, even with a tough group. They have just qualified for the Nations League semifinals and the objective in Switzerland will be to get to the semis as a minimum. They will have psychological issues to get over, and the final seems a step too far. France have never won anything at this level, and they are not among the favorites again. -- Laurens

England

Nickname: The Lionesses

FIFA rank: 4

Manager: Sarina Wiegman

Record in 2025: W3, D1, L2

Group stage fixtures: France (July 5), Netherlands (July 9), Wales (July 13)

Key player to watch: Lucy Bronze

The likes of Lauren James, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp are vital to England but if Bronze went down injured on the eve of the tournament, England would have to urgently find a Plan B. While injury and form has seen Wiegman chop and change some positions since the 2023 World Cup final, Bronze has remained a constant at right-back for England. She is indispensable.

Potential breakout star: Hannah Hampton

It would have been Grace Clinton, but then goalkeeper Mary Earps retired from international duty. In the post-Earps world, Hampton is indispensable as England's No. 1 as the options behind her (Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse) have zero caps between them. One way or another, the spotlight will be on Hampton, and she could end up as England's most important player at the age of 24.

Why they won't win it all:

The build-up has been the stuff of nightmares for Wiegman. Earps retired from international duty just six weeks out from the start of the tournament when she was told she wasn't guaranteed the No. 1 spot, then 31-year-old forward Fran Kirby also stepped away after finding out she was not in the final Euro 2025 squad. A day later, key center back Millie Bright said she wouldn't go to the Euros as she wanted to prioritize her own mental and physical wellbeing. Meanwhile, young Ella Morris, the uncapped Tottenham midfielder, injured her ACL while on England duty and had to withdraw. Alongside all that, the team have been in patchy recent form. England and Wiegman always click at major tournaments, but the build-up has been horrendous.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

If England finish top of the toughest group at the tournament, they should go all the way to the semifinals where you expect they'd play Spain. If they finish second, they will be in the other half of the bracket (assuming Spain top Group B) and wouldn't face them until the final.

Either way, Wiegman's major tournament expertise will be key. Her record is frankly incredible, having reached the final of her last four major tournaments (and winning two of them), and the team will have to draw on that if they are to progress far. Keeping key players fit is essential, as a couple of injuries to the wrong personnel could leave them exposed. -- Tom Hamilton

Netherlands

Nickname: Oranje Leeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses)

FIFA rank: 10

Manager: Andries Jonker

Record in 2025: W3, D2, L1

Group stage fixtures: Wales (July 15), England (July 9), France (July 13)

Key player to watch: Daniëlle van de Donk

The Lyon midfielder said "the door is just slightly open" about the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, which means Euro 2025 is likely her last tournament. That is reason enough to enjoy the Netherlands icon, who has won a European Championship (2017) and finished as a runner-up at the World Cup (2019), for one final time.

Potential breakout star: Veerle Buurman

Only three years ago, Buurman was playing for amateur club SC Bemmel in a tiny Dutch town. Last summer, she joined WSL powerhouses Chelsea, but returned to PSV on loan and will be moving to London this summer. At Euro 2025, the defender might even displace the most-capped European international, Sherida Spitse (241), from the starting XI.

Why they won't win it all

Apart from the fact that Netherlands were handed a brutal draw, their preparations haven't been ideal either. In January, the Dutch FA announced it wouldn't be renewing Andries Jonker's contract, and no further explanation has been given. In April, the new coach was announced: Arjan Veurink, the assistant of England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Add to that the uncertainty surrounding star player Vivianne Miedema's fitness and the side are facing several distractions leading up to the tournament. Then again, the team dealing with the most distractions during the 2023 Women's World Cup won it all: Spain.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

"We can beat anyone," is a sentence often heard in the camp, which might remind Oranje fans of their team's success at Euro 2017 where Netherlands knocked out Sweden and England on the way to the title. This time, surviving the group stage is going to be a big challenge as they face two of the top countries in England and France.

It's a bold statement, but if they can survive Group D, then they will reach the semifinals at least. In a 2-1 defeat to the USWNT back in December, where Jonker's team had 22 shots to their opponents' five, they showed the level they can achieve. -- Audrey de Ridder

Wales

Nickname: The Dragons

FIFA rank: 31

Manager: Rhian Wilkinson

Record in 2025: W0, D2, L4

Group stage fixtures: Netherlands (July 5), France (July 9), England (July 13)

Key player to watch: Jess Fishlock

The 38-year-old striker has smashed so many records: She heads into the tournament as Wales' top-scorer (47 goals) and record-appearance holder (162). Fishlock, who plays for Seattle Reign FC, is the heartbeat of the side, and it's her experience along with Sophie Ingle (if fit), Angharad James, Gemma Evans and Hayley Ladd that will be so important. She also has the capacity to produce the exceptional -- check out her long-range effort in Wales' chastening 4-1 defeat to Italy at the start of June.

Potential breakout star: Carrie Jones

It could have been 18-year-old Manchester City defender Mayzee Davies, but she limped off in their defeat to Denmark, which means the most obvious candidate is Jones. The 21-year-old midfielder has already won 37 caps for Wales, but has established herself as one of their key players. She scored the decisive goal that guided Wales past the Republic of Ireland to qualify for the tournament and is excelling for Nörrkoping in Sweden.

Why they won't win it all:

This their first-ever major tournament, it's all very new for them and they've got the most brutal draw possible. Wales have built some confidence recently with two draws against Sweden -- proof they can mix it with the best -- but if they get out of this group, then it'll be one of the most monumental feats in recent history. The players are quietly confident that they are capable of causing a shock, but it's going to need a dab of good fortune and an astonishingly high level of performance.

Realistic chances at Euro 2025:

It's incredibly hard to see Wales even picking up a win in the group stage. Historically, their football teams (for men and women) thrive as underdogs and can produce something remarkable -- this squad are drawing on what the men achieved when they got to the semifinals at Euro 2016 -- but it's incredibly hard to see them doing anything similar. If they get out of the group, it's because they managed to pluck out three miracle performances. But you just can't see it. The fans will bring plenty of life to games though. -- Hamilton