Everton have completed the permanent signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo.

Alcaraz joined the Premier League side on loan in January and, after scoring twice in 15 league appearances, Everton confirmed on Saturday they have triggered his option to stay in England.

Sources have told ESPN Brasil that the fee could reach £13 million ($17m) if certain clauses are met.

Alcaraz was the most expensive signing in Flamengo's history in 2024 after a move from Southampton but struggled to meet demands, before returning to the Premier League in January.

The Argentine made his mark under David Moyes, particularly towards the end of the season and scored Everton's winner in their final game at Newcastle United.

He has signed a contract until 2027.