Leboeuf: We saw the 'Man United' Antony in the Conference League final (1:04)

Antony has thanked Real Betis for helping to "find a piece" of himself as he comes to the end of a six-month loan spell that sees him return to Manchester United.

The Brazil winger made 26 appearances for Betis, scoring nine goals, in a largely successful loan move. His final game was Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final.

"Today is the day to thank one of the most beautiful chapters of my life," Antony said in a post on Instagram.

"From the first step into this club, I felt something different. It was like coming home, like finding a piece of myself that I thought I had lost. With you, I started to smile again.

"Thank you for welcoming me as one of your own. Thank you for giving me back the joy of playing football. And thank you for reminding me why I fell in love with the game.

"My home, my people, thank you so much."

ESPN have previously reported that United are keen to offload Antony this summer, as well as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho. Alejandro Garnacho is also likely to leave.