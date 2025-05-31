        <
          Champions League final: PSG boss Luis Enrique pays homage to late daughter

          May 31, 2025, 09:35 PM

          Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique honoured his late daughter, Xana, after winning the Champions League final on Saturday by wearing a t-shirt showing them planting a club flag together.

          Luis Enrique first won the Champions League when he completed the treble with Barcelona in 2015. Xana, then five years old, planted a huge Barça flag on the turf.

          Xana died in August 2019, aged nine, after a five-month battle with bone cancer.

          On Saturday in Munich, Germany, after his PSG side put together the most one-sided Champions League final in history with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan, Luis Enrique replaced his shirt to honour that moment.

          "I have an amazing photo of her planting a Barcelona flag into the turf," he said in January.

          "I want to be able to do the same with a PSG flag. My daughter won't be there in the physical sense, but she will be there spiritually, and that's very important to me."

          After the trophy ceremony, fans unfurled a tifo depicting Luis Enrique planting a PSG flag with Xana beside him.