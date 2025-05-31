A look at the best stats as PSG record the biggest winning margin ever in a Champions League final with a 5-0 demolition of Inter. (1:16)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique honoured his late daughter, Xana, after winning the Champions League final on Saturday by wearing a t-shirt showing them planting a club flag together.

Luis Enrique first won the Champions League when he completed the treble with Barcelona in 2015. Xana, then five years old, planted a huge Barça flag on the turf.

Xana died in August 2019, aged nine, after a five-month battle with bone cancer.

On Saturday in Munich, Germany, after his PSG side put together the most one-sided Champions League final in history with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan, Luis Enrique replaced his shirt to honour that moment.

Luis Enrique honoured his late daughter with a Xana foundation t-shirt at full time ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/GAFvMRePqV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2025

"I have an amazing photo of her planting a Barcelona flag into the turf," he said in January.

"I want to be able to do the same with a PSG flag. My daughter won't be there in the physical sense, but she will be there spiritually, and that's very important to me."

After the trophy ceremony, fans unfurled a tifo depicting Luis Enrique planting a PSG flag with Xana beside him.