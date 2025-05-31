Fans in Paris erupt at the full-time whistle as PSG demolish Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final. (0:59)

MUNICH -- Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique thanked the club's supporters for a "beautiful" tribute to his late daughter Xana -- who died at age 9 from bone cancer in 2019 -- after the French team clinched its first Champions League title with a 5-0 win against Inter Milan.

Enrique, who wore a black T-shirt honoring Xana during the game, was parading the Champions League trophy on the pitch when the PSG fans unfurled a tifo banner of Xana planting a blue-and-red PSG flag into the center circle alongside her father.

The image was inspired by a photograph of Enrique and Xana, then 5 years old, planting a Barcelona flag in the turf at Berlin's Olympiastadion after the Spanish team won the 2015 Champions League against Juventus.

"It was very emotional," Enrique told reporters in a postmatch news conference. "It was beautiful to think that the supporters thought about me and my family.

"I don't need to win a game or the Champions League to think about my daughter. I think about her every day. She is with our family and I feel her presence even when we are losing.

Luis Enrique wore a shirt honoring his late daughter while collecting his Champions League winners' medal. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"It is about thinking about what we had together, thinking about the positives from the negatives for me and family.

"Xana is always with us. We always think of her, we love her. We carry her forever in our hearts.

"I think she would run among us here. It's a wonderful thought and nice to share it with family and friends.

"I was delighted with the banner, but I don't need a trophy to think about my daughter."