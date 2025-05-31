ESPN FC's Stewart Robson explain how PSG managed to win their first Champions League trophy without Kylian Mbappe. (1:13)

How PSG won the Champions League without Kylian Mbappe (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé congratulated Paris Saint-Germain after his former club won their first Champions League title on Saturday.

PSG recorded the biggest win in a Champions League final, with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in Munich to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

The club's triumph came in the first season since Mbappé departed the Parc des Princes to join Real Madrid.

"The big day has finally arrived," Mbappé posted on Instagram.

"Victory and with the manner of a whole club, Congratulations, PSG."

Mbappé won six Ligue 1 titles, as well as four Coupe de France and two Coupe de la league titles during his six seasons at PSG but was unable to help deliver the trophy they wanted most.

PSG had been striving for years to win Europe's premier club competition, since being bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, with an array of expensively assembled stars such as Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi. They went close in 2020 when they lost the final to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

French teenager Désiré Doué starred on Saturday by scoring twice after setting up the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout for the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

Information from the Associated Post was used in this report.