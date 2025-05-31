Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts to his side's humbling defeat to PSG in the Champions League final, and the questions it raises about his future. (1:43)

MUNICH, Germany -- Simone Inzaghi cast doubt on his future as Inter Milan coach following his team's 5-0 Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain by refusing to confirm he will still be in charge of the club for their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the United States in June.

PSG's rampant performance sealed the French club's first Champions League title and consigned Inter to the biggest-ever losing margin in the competition's final.

Inzaghi had gone into the game with uncertainty over future due to links with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but with talks with the Inter hierarchy planned next week, he chose not to answer when asked directly if he would still be with the team at the Club World Cup.

Inter face Monterrey in Pasadena in their opening game on June 17.

"I can't answer that," Inzaghi said in his post-match news conference. "I don't want to answer that.

Inter Milan suffered the biggest-ever defeat in a Champions League final on Saturday against PSG. Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

"I'm really upset about tonight and I only came here to answer questions out of respect for the media and the role. Now is not the time to talk about it.

"Since July of last year, we played 59 games and got to the final of this competition, so it's not good to talk about my future now."

Inter were outclassed by PSG for the entirety of the game and ended up suffering the humiliation of a 5-0 loss.

Inzaghi admitted that his team were beaten by a vastly superior side in Munich.

"PSG clearly deserved to win this match," Inzaghi said. "We are very disappointed, but we had a great Champions League campaign and I am proud of my team.

"Defeats can make you stronger. This one hurts a lot, like the one against Manchester City in Istanbul [2023 final].

"We were more tired, we weren't fresh and PSG were always on the ball before us. But we played for our league title until last Friday and they [PSG] won their league weeks ago.

"We knew they were stronger technically and we weren't organised tactically, so we deserved to lose, bottom line.

"We failed to win the most important match and we are very disappointed, but we have been through this before. When you lose a final, it always leaves it marks."