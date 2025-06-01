Transfer rumors, news: Man United turn to Goncalves to replace Fernandes

Laurens: Man United in no position to turn down a big fee for Fernandes (1:08)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is considering a move to sign Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves, while Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Gasperini confirms Atalanta exit amid Roma reports

- Everton complete permanent signing of Flamengo's Alcaraz

- Source: Liverpool make Wirtz bid worth club-record €130m

Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves has played under Ruben Amorim before. Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could raid former club Sporting CP to sign midfielder Pedro Gonçalves if Bruno Fernandes leaves to move to Saudi Arabia, according to A Bola. Goncalves, 26, is seen as a player who can fill the void left by Fernandes, with his propensity to fill the central attacking area, but his release clause is set at €80 million. Any funds raised from the United skipper's departure would help facilitate the move for Goncalves, but Sporting are reported to listen to any offers below the clause.

- Talks have begun over a deal to lure Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia, according to Rudy Galetti. The Inter Miami CF superstar is out of contract at the end of 2025 and could be on the move in January if the right offer comes his way. The Saudi Public Investment Fund -- the organization that owns a 75% stake in four of the largest clubs in the Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli -- has reportedly opened discussions with Messi's representatives in recent days, although it remains to be seen which club is best placed to sign the Argentina legend. According to Galetti, talks are at a preliminary stage and the 37-year-old is focused on Inter Miami and the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

- Newcastle United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal are among the clubs circling around Brighton and Hove Albion in the hope of landing striker Joao Pedro, according to The Sun. Pedro, 23, scored 10 goals and added six assists in 27 matches this season, so Brighton are keen to keep hold of a player they signed from Watford for £35m in 2023. The south-coast club would be looking to recoup a fee of around £70m to even consider allowing the Brazil international to leave.

- Manchester City are expected to make an official offer to sign Lyon's Rayan Cherki "in the coming days," according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg. The creative midfielder is ready to join Pep Guardiola's side, having already held talks over personal terms. Cherki and City are currently working toward a full agreement, and talks are said to be "positive." The news comes after Man City pulled out of the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who is likely to join Liverpool. Sources have told ESPN that the Premier League champions have submitted a club-record €130m offer to sign the Germany international this summer.

- Wrexham are interested in signing former Leicester City goalkeeper and Wales international Danny Ward, according to The Sun. The 31-year-old was released by the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League, and the Welsh club are looking to recruit players with top-flight experience to help them as they prepare for life in the Championship.

COMPLETED TRANSFERS

- Manchester United have agreed the £62.5m signing of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves pending visa and registration processes, the club announced on Sunday. Read

- OL Lyonnes have announced the exit of coach Joe Montemurro, who has been linked with a move to take charge of the Australia national team. Meanwhile, former Barcelona manager Jonatan Giráldez is reportedly set to take over at Lyonnes after leaving the Washington Spirit. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:13 How PSG won the Champions League without Kylian Mbappe ESPN FC's Stewart Robson explain how PSG managed to win their first Champions League trophy without Kylian Mbappe.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City defender John Stones could return to Everton in a deal that could see Jarrad Branthwaite move in the opposite direction. Stones reportedly feels a transfer to rejoin David Moyes, who signed him from Barnsley, at Everton could aid his World Cup chances for England. And Branthwaite would be a like-for-like replacement for City, though his transfer is valued at around £70m. (Sun)

- Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho wants to join Chelsea for £50m. The Argentina winger prefer to stay in the Premier League rather than move to Serie A to join other would-be suitors, which include Napoli. (Sun).

- Tottenham Hotspur are the most serious candidate in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané on a free transfer when his contract expires later this month. (Footmercato)

- Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli has been approached by Aston Villa, though the club have also received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Qatari club to sign the 30-year-old, who has been a standout performer in Serie A this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has received an offer from Lyon. The 28-year-old is poised to leave Elland Road after four years in Yorkshire, with his current deal expiring at the end of June. Lyon have already started negotiations with Firpo, who is also viewed by AC Milan as a potential replacement for Theo Hernández. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is expected to make a decision on his future this week, with the possibility of the 49-year-old leaving for Al Hilal. The Saudi club are reported to have offered the defeated Champions League boss a two-year deal worth £50m, but Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with him. (TalkSPORT)

- Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is expected to sign for Barcelona and become the club's No.1 next season. Current first-choice goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen, 33, has three years left on his deal and is expected to battle for his spot rather than move on. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Braga striker Roberto Fernandez is expected to leave the club this summer to join Espanyol on a permanent deal, following his loan spell, though the club have missed a deadline to sign him for €10m. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Juventus forward Filip Kostic is set to return from his loan at Fenerbahce to participate in the Club World Cup. (Nicolo Schira)

- Al-Hilal are considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana, 23, who scored three goals in 26 league matches this season. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has turned down a two-year contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal worth 3½ times his current wages. (Sacha Tavolieri)