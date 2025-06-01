Transfer rumors, news: Saudi Pro League eyes move for Messi

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, while Manchester City have switched focus to Rayan Cherki after missing out on Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Talks have begun over a deal to lure Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia, according to Rudy Galetti. The Inter Miami CF superstar is out of contract at the end of 2025 and could be on the move in January if the right offer comes his way. The Saudi Public Investment Fund -- the organization that owns a 75% stake in four of the largest clubs in the Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli -- has reportedly opened discussions with Messi's representatives in recent days, although it remains to be seen which club is best placed to sign the Argentina legend. According to Galetti, talks are at a preliminary stage and the 37-year-old is focused on Inter Miami and the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

- Manchester City are expected to make an official offer for Lyon's Rayan Cherki "in the coming days," according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg. The creative midfielder is ready to join Pep Guardiola's side, having already held talks over personal terms. Cherki and City are currently working toward a full agreement, and talks are said to be "positive." The news comes after Man City pulled out of the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who is likely to join Liverpool. Sources have told ESPN that the Premier League champions have submitted a club-record €130 million to sign the Germany international this summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are the most serious candidate in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, Footmercato reports. The 29-year-old is also wanted by clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, although Spurs are currently in the driver's seat. Sané staying at Bayern Munich remains a strong possibility, having recently been offered an improved contract by the Bundesliga champions. No decision has been made yet by the Germany international, whose current Bayern deal expires next month.

- Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli has been approached by Aston Villa, Nicolo Schira has revealed. It is thought that Lazio have also received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Qatari club for the 30-year-old, who has been a standout performer in Serie A this season. Romagnoli's future could hinge upon the coaching situation at Lazio, as he would be prepared to stay in Rome if Maurizio Sarri returns as head coach.

- Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has received a proposal from Lyon, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 28-year-old is poised to leave Elland Road after four years in Yorkshire, with his current deal expiring at the end of June. Lyon have already started negotiations with Firpo, who is also viewed by AC Milan as a potential Theo Hernández replacement.