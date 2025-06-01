Kansas City captain Lo'eau LaBonta reacts to her first ever senior call-up to the USWNT at 32 years old. (1:33)

Lo'eau LaBonta became the oldest player to debut in the United States women's national team's 40-year history on Saturday when she entered the match in the 70th minute of her team's 3-0 win over China.

LaBonta is 32 years and 74 days old. She has a decade of professional experience as a box-to-box midfielder in the NWSL, but it didn't earn her a USWNT call-up until earlier this month.

"You have to have a short-term memory, whether it's wins or losses," LaBonta told TBS after her international debut on Saturday.

"And when there's a loss, you let it sink in, but you learn from it, and you move on. And that's what I've done with every obstacle in my life. And you know me, I'm always joking around in the locker room, and I try and do everything with a smile, but I'm out here grinding, and I think eventually Momma Em [USWNT head coach Emma Hayes] called me in and let's go."

Midfielder McCall Zerboni set the previous USWNT record for oldest debut in 2017 when she debuted just before her 31st birthday.

LaBonta is the captain of the NWSL's Kansas City Current and was a significant contributor to the team's record-breaking attack in 2024, as well as Kansas City's place atop the NWSL table near the halfway point of this season.

She has three goals in 10 games for the league-leading Current this season. She registered six goals and one assist last year in 24 games for the Current, who set an NWSL record with 57 goals scored.

Lo'eau LaBonta celebrates after making her first USWNT appearance in Saturday's friendly against China. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

"I know that a lot has been made about [LaBonta's age], but again, I watch the league," Hayes said after Saturday's match. "I watch every game, and she was a player who didn't give up on herself, and she also made sure her performances remained high, even when she didn't get the shout for the national team. I think that should serve as a great reminder to everyone.

"I think her maturity you could see was there. She's confident to not only come in the game, but offered nice supporting role alongside Sam [Coffey]. I think her experience in camp has been really helpful, and I'm looking forward to seeing more of her."

Hayes revealed last week that she and her staff "agonized" over whether to bring LaBonta to the Olympics as an alternate last year.

LaBonta completed all 10 of her pass attempts on Saturday, according to ESPN Research.

LaBonta received call-ups to U.S. youth national teams beginning in 2007 but had not made it to the senior level prior to this training camp.

She is the second player of Hawaiian heritage to earn a USWNT call-up, per U.S. Soccer. Natasha Kai, a 2008 Olympic gold-medal winner, was the first. LaBonta told ESPN's Futbol W earlier this month that she was a ball girl for a USWNT game in Los Angeles when Kai was a player, and Kai gave LaBonta an autographed cleat after learning she was also Hawaiian.

"It's a dream come true," LaBonta told ESPN's Futbol W about her first USWNT call-up.

"If you're a professional soccer player -- or even if you're a soccer player in general -- it is always your dream to play on the U.S. women's national team. I've had this dream for over 20 years now.

"So, to finally get the call, I had to pinch myself. I was like, 'It can't be real because this whole year they've been calling in the youth, the young guns and here I am getting this call-up."