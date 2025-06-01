Stats: PSG's historic first, Enrique levels Guardiola, Inter's biggest loss in 25 years

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain won their first UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night with a complete performance that led to a facile 5-0 win against Inter Milan. It was the biggest winning margin in the final in the history of the competition.

Désiré Doué's brace was the star turn in the final, but it was also an incredible team performance from PSG. They took the lead within the opening ten minutes through Achraf Hakimi, and then had late goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu, to cap off one of the most memorable final victories of all time.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the UEFA Champions League final:

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

11

PSG became the 11th different men's team (9th different club) to win a treble in a season, including the UEFA Champions League.

PSG also became the first French men's team to win a treble, including the UEFA Champions League. The Lyon women's team have achieved the same feat five times previously.

24

PSG became the 24th club to win the UEFA Champions League/European Cup, in its different iterations.

29

PSG ended France's 29-year wait for one of their clubs to win a major men's European trophy. The last European trophy for a French club came in 1996, when PSG won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

2

PSG are the second French club since Olympique Marseille in 1993 to win the European Cup. Coincidentally, both those finals were held in Munich.

Luis Enrique is the second manager after Pep Guardiola to win the treble (including the European Cup) with two different clubs, having previously done it with Barcelona in 2015.

The only two managers to ever win a treble with two teams ���� pic.twitter.com/gb2IKa9AUP - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2025

19y, 362d

Désiré Doué announced himself on the world stage becoming the youngest player (19 years and 362 days old) to score two goals in a European Cup Final. Doué is also the 1st French player to score two goals in a European Cup Final, and the first player with multiple goals in a UCL final since Gareth Bale, who scored twice in the 2018 final, for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

19y, 14d

At 19 years and 14 days old, Senny Mayulu became the 3rd youngest player to score in a European Cup final all-time.

1

With both Mayulu and Doué getting themselves on to the scoresheet in the final, PSG became the first team to have multiple teenagers score in a European Cup final.

Achraf Hakimi also became the first player to score against his former club in a European Cup final.

-Goal in UCL quarterfinal

-Goal in UCL semifinal

-Goal in Coupe de France final

-Goal in UCL final

-First player to ever score vs. former club in UCL final A reminder Hakimi is a defender �� pic.twitter.com/3gGkw7s6yy - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2025

6

Luis Enrique became the sixth manager to win the UCL with two different clubs, having previously won the competition with Barcelona in 2015.

25

The margin of loss was Inter's biggest in 25 years, since they lost 6-0 to AC Milan in 2001.

It was also Inter's heaviest margin of defeat in a European Cup match in their history.

5

Five European Cup finals have been played in Munich, and all have them have resulted in first-time winners of the competition. Before this match, Chelsea had won in 2012, Borussia Dortmund in 1997, Marseille in 1993, and Nottingham Forest in 1979.

€322.05 million

PSG's starting XI in the UCL final cost the €471.3 million, compared to Inter's which cost them €149.25 million, a difference of €322.05 million.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)