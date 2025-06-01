Open Extended Reactions

Tony Popovic has named fit-again defender Alessandro Circati and debutant Paul Okon-Engstler in his 26-man Socceroos squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Australia sit third in the qualifying group and will round out their campaign against Japan in Perth on Thursday and third-placed Saudi Arabia in Jeddah the following Tuesday.

The top two in the group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and Australia can guarantee their place if they beat Japan.

A large portion of Popovic's squad arrived in Perth direct from a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, which featured players free from their respective club duties.

Classy central defender Circati ruptured his ACL last September, but has made a remarkable return for Serie A club Parma, while Benfica youngster Okon-Engstler -- son of Socceroos great and assistant coach Paul Okon -- earns his first call up to the senior national team, after impressing during his time in Abu Dhabi.

Circati is joined by fellow West Australians, Cameron Burgess and Adam Taggart. Riley McGree and Connor Metcalfe have also been selected, making their long-awaited returns from injury.

Aziz Behich will arrive in Perth fresh from lifting the A-League Men championship trophy, following Melbourne City's 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory. Victory defender Kasey Bos, younger brother of injured left-back Jordy, has also earned his first Socceroos call-up. He is one of six players that will arrive into camp direct from the Grand Final, including teammates Daniel Arzani and Ryan Teague.

Injuries have scuppered the hopes of Mathew Leckie and Nishan Velupillay while Jackson Irvine was already ruled out.

Paul Okon-Engstler, 20, plays for Benfica B in the Liga Portugal 2. Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket

But Johnny Warren Medallist Nicolas Milanovic was overlooked, as was A-League Golden Boot winner Adrian Segecic, who told ESPN last week that he was "frustrated" not to have heard from Popovic and would consider playing for Croatia if an opportunity with Australia doesn't come soon.

Kusini Yengi and defensive midfielders Nectar Triantis and Max Balard have also missed out on the Australian squad.

"We've put ourselves in a good position within the group to be in control of our destiny," Popovic said.

"We are ready to embrace this challenge with great respect of our opponents, though full of belief and confidence to achieve our goal of automatic qualification.

"We've had the opportunity to work with a large group of these players in a training camp in Abu Dhabi, which has been extremely beneficial both on and off the pitch."

FULL 26-MAN SOCCEROOS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Kasey Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Kai Trewin

Midfielders: Anthony Cáceres, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden O'Neill, Ryan Teague, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Mohamed Touré, Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio