LAFC can now chase global dreams at Club World Cup after Club America comeback

LOS ANGELES -- Most MLS organizations would state that they have ambitions of having a global reach. Indeed, two years before even kicking a ball in its 2018 debut, front office members at LAFC were already tossing around the aspirations of being a "global brand," which would have been fair to take with a pinch of salt at that moment. Yet, less than decade after those comments and just seven years since its inaugural season, the 2022 MLS Cup champions and two-time Supporters' Shield winners have punched a ticket to the 2025 Club World Cup.

Thanks to a dramatic extra-time winner from Denis Bouanga, which sealed a 2-1 comeback victory against Liga MX giants Club America in Saturday's playoff, LAFC now seems primed to begin following through on their far-reaching goals. The result not only guarantees an eye-catching $9.55 million entry prize for the Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14 and has total prize money of $1 billion at stake, but also the opportunity to elevate their status in the 32-team competition alongside fellow MLS sides Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders.

"As a club, I think it puts you above and beyond many, many other clubs in the MLS. I think it puts you in a different level," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, who has announced he will leave the team after the current season, said after the game. "It is also a help for the entire league; putting the league on the map at the Club World Cup with one more team."

The reason why LAFC and Club America were given an opportunity to seal the final spot at the event being held across the United States this summer was because FIFA expelled Liga MX's Club Leon due to multi-ownership rules. Leon had qualified as winners of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, so LAFC booked their spot in the playoff as runners-up in that tournament, while Club America got theirs "as the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup confederation ranking through which qualification is also determined."

But, in truly Hollywood fashion, overcoming Club America wasn't easy for Cherundolo and company. The Mexican side's XI, arguably the best in all of Concacaf, had a market value of $67.3 million (via SofaScore); LAFC's was just $29.3 million.

And while technically a home game for LAFC at a sold-out 22,000 capacity BMO Stadium, the hostile setting saw the MLS team treated as visitors on their own turf. Liga MX's powerhouse clubs have significant fanbases which greatly outnumber those of MLS on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border, so Club America soared into the stadium on a sea of yellow support that obscured the usual black-and-gold.

The night before, hundreds of die-hard aficionados had serenaded Mexico's most-successful club with music, fireworks and banners outside of their Los Angeles hotel. And, once the game kicked off, the travelling support made their presence known with intimidating smoke bombs and booming songs that surpassed those from the "3252" LAFC group.

That early pressure was rewarded as Las Aguilas flexed their strength on the pitch with an opening goal from the penalty spot as former LAFC plater Brian Rodríguez struck home in the 64th minute after Mark Delgado had fouled Érick Sánchez. But, with star striker Olivier Giroud arriving off the bench, LAFC began to gather some momentum. Peppering the goal with chances, Bouanga then stepped up with an assist off a corner for Igor Jesus to head a 89th-minute equalizer that sent the playoff into extra time.

LAFC celebrates after Denis Bouanga sealed their spot at the Club World Cup. Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images

"You come alive a little bit when you're down and there's a lot on the line, but our response was incredible; physically, tactically and mentally," Cherundolo said. "I think from what we can change as coaches, how we sub in, the moments you sub in, I think that was also very important to change the momentum and trajectory of the game to help our team."

LAFC's fans were rejuvenated in the stands and, once in extra time, it was Bouanga who once again took charge with the game winner from a deflected close-range shot in the 115th minute to secure the victory and that Club World Cup invitation.

"You need to see Denis day in and day out. Denis is a competitor, loves to win, loves to compete, thrives on duels, thrives on moments that he creates," Cherundolo said. "His competitiveness, I think it gets a little underrated."

Bouanga and his teammates will now have a chance to shine on the biggest stage this summer and it will be another fascinating litmus test for a growing side as they face Flamengo, Esperance de Tunis, and Chelsea in Group D.

Before trying to secure global domination, however, there are two MLS home games against Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC to come before their clash with Chelsea on June 16. "Our next opponent is Kansas City, so that's where my head is," Cherundolo said. "But I don't think it's any secret to say for us to beat those teams [at the CWC], we need to play perfectly."