Players charged in new A-League betting scandal

Two men, including a Western United footballer, will face court for their involvement in an alleged betting scandal surrounding the A-League Men's soccer season.

Detectives from the Victoria Police Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit charged a 24-year-old West Melbourne man and a 27-year-old Kingsville man on Sunday with numerous offences including use of corrupt conduct for betting purposes.

Both were bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 31.

While the individuals are yet to be publicly named, it is understood one of the men is a player at Western United and the other is a state leagues player.

The Australian Professional Leagues, who run the A-League competitions, confirmed a player had been charged.

"The Australian Professional Leagues is aware that one A-League player has been charged by Victorian Police with offences related to gambling," a spokesperson said.

"The integrity of our sport is something that has to be protected without compromise, and we are engaging with all relevant authorities to assist with this matter."

In a statement, a Football Australia spokesperson said it took the integrity of the game extremely seriously and was fully cooperating with external authorities.

"Football Australia has taken swift action today to impose 'no fault interim suspensions' to the two individuals charged, and those suspensions will remain in place until further notice," the statement said.

Police allege four matches in April and May 2025 were the subject of "player to be carded" wagering manipulation.

Western United has been contacted for comment.

It comes a year after the captain of Sydney club Macarthur FC was accused of paying two younger teammates up to $10,000 to deliberately receive yellow cards in a scheme allegedly masterminded by a South American connection.

Celebrated team leader Ulises Davila and fellow players Kearyn Baccus and Clayton Lewis have been charged over a betting fix police say has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars being paid out in winnings.