PSG fans take to the streets of Paris after their side are crowned Champions League winners with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan. (1:02)

Wild celebrations erupted across Paris on Saturday after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League for the first time, although skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party in the French Capital.

On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed up and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water canons to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the famous street.

There were also clashes with police on the Paris ring road and at least two cars were torched near PSG's Parc des Princes stadium.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau urged a zero-tolerance approach to maintaining order amid the celebrations.

"True PSG supporters are enjoying their team's magnificent match. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police," the minister tweeted.

Fans took to the streets of Paris after PSG were crowned champions of Europe for the first time. Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

"I have asked the internal security forces to respond with vigor to these offenses. I offer my support to the police prefect and all the police officers who are ensuring everyone's safety tonight.

"It is unacceptable that it is not possible to celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing."

Parisians set off fireworks and hung out of moving cars waving PSG scarves, delighting in their side's first victory in European football's top competition.

Nearby, the Eiffel Tower lit up in PSG's blue and red colours.

Some 5,400 police were deployed across Paris in anticipation of raucous celebrations and police had made more than 130 arrests shortly after midnight.

PSG playmaker Ousmane Dembélé urged supporters to keep the party festive.

"Let's celebrate this but not tear everything up in Paris," Dembélé told Canal+.

French President Emmanuel Macron, an ardent supporter of Olympique de Marseille, tweeted: "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

Macron's office said the president would receive the players at the Elysee Palace on Sunday, with the team also expected to parade down the Champs Elysees.