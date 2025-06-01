The ESPN FC crew discuss whether or not Matheus Cunha would be a positive signing for Manchester United. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend David Beckham has said he has been disappointed by the behaviour of the squad during their postseason tour of Asia, saying he sees "a lot of things that are not acceptable."

United winger Amad Diallo held up his middle finger to a crowd outside the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, alleging that insults were made about his mother. He said he does not regret his actions.

On Friday, social media footage emerged of winger Alejandro Garnacho being involved in a brief altercation with a fan who was filming him.

United, who finished an all-time low 15th in the Premier League this season, delivered similarly underwhelming performances in Asia with a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars before a second-half comeback earned a 3-1 win over Hong Kong.

"I don't like seeing what's happening at the club," Beckham told CBS Sports while appearing on their coverage of the Champions League final.

"It's true that it's the pitch that matters, but I see a lot of things that are not acceptable to me as a fan and a lover of Manchester United. You have to represent the badge. I've seen a lot of things where players didn't act in the right way.

"We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant.

"Everywhere we travelled, whether in Europe or Asia, we respected the fans. We respected the fact that they came and paid money to see us, to get an autograph or to take pictures. You have to respect that."