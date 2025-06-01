Open Extended Reactions

Aitana Bonmatí has told ESPN that Spain learned to compete better physically after losing to England in the quarterfinal of Euro 2022 as the two teams prepare to battle for a place in the UEFA Women's Nations League final four on Tuesday.

Holders Spain lead England at the top of League A Group 3 by two points heading into the final decisive group game this week, which will take place at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

The two teams have met twice since that quarterfinal three years ago, which England won, with Spain gaining revenge in the World Cup final a year later and England winning when the teams met at Wembley in February.

"We had a defeat against England in the quarterfinal at the last Euros," Spain midfielder Bonmatí told ESPN. "I think we deserved better in that match. We did a great match, but at the end they beat us.

"And we grew up a lot as a team since this match. After that we won the World Cup, we won the Nations League and we grew up a lot as a team, specifically physically.

"I think Spain has always had the talent and the technique. But years ago we couldn't compete with teams like England or USA, on a physical level. We can compete now."

Spain will reach the final four, which won't take place until October, by avoiding defeat against England, while the Lionesses must win if they want to top the group and progress.

However, while both teams will want to win, they also have one eye on this summer's Euros, which take place in Switzerland.

Spain are look to add this summer's Euro 2025 title to their 2023 Women's World Cup victory. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

World champions Spain and European champions England will once again rank among the favourites, with Bonmatí crystal clear on what the top target is.

"[Winning the Euros] is our main objective this year as a national team, because it's one of the trophies we don't have with the senior team," she added.

"Because I can say that I won it at youth level, but not with the senior team. So it will be nice for me and for the team to win the Euros because it's one of the best competitions in terms of national teams.

"I hope this year can be the year and we will put everything for do it."

Guiding Spain to the Euros would no doubt propel Bonmatí into the running to win the Ballon d'Or for a third consecucitive year.

Prior to Bonmatí winning it twice, it was also won two times by her teammate Alexia Putellas, with Barcelona holding a real monopoly over the coveted prize.

"Yeah, it will be so nice and a unique achievement," she said when asked about the possibility of winning it again.

"I think we are doing great things as a team this year again and again and again. So it will be nice that the Ballon d'Or stays in the club because I think we have the best players in the world."

At club level, Bonmatí's season has been slightly tainted by Barça's defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League final, but the Blaugrana won Liga F and the Spanish Supercopa, while they have the Copa de la Reina final to come against Atlético Madrid next weekend.